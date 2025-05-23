iExec Advances Growth Via Enhanced RLC Token Utility And Incentives

Web3 infrastructure provider iExec introduced several initiatives during Tokenomics Week aimed at increasing the functionality of its native token RLC and supporting the expansion of its ecosystem.

“We have a clear focus on increasing RLC’s utility and growing its value while expanding access to our decentralized privacy infrastructure,” said Gilles Fedak, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of iExec, in a written statement. “Our latest initiatives encourage people to use RLC instead of holding it, driving a circular token economy that creates value through utility,” he added.

Recent updates include revised staking options, an evolving revenue framework, and an improved method for developers to interact with RLC. These developments are intended to broaden the token’s functionality within the broader network and support increased use of decentralized applications focused on privacy. They also align with key targets outlined in iExec’s 2025 roadmap, which is structured to promote faster technological advancement and reinforce the platform’s role in enabling confidential computing.

iExec Launches Voucher System: Highlighting Key Benefits For Developers And Users

The introduction of the iExec Voucher system positions RLC as a more integral part of the development process. By replacing manual token transfers and gas fees with fixed-price vouchers funded in RLC, the system aims to simplify onboarding for developers and improve cost predictability for scaling teams.

This framework is intended to ensure that each stage of development—from initial building to live deployment—generates consistent token activity. New participants can access a complimentary BUILD voucher to begin development and transition to EARN vouchers upon going live, establishing continuous token engagement.

Additionally, the voucher system plays a foundational role in iExec’s updated circular revenue-sharing model, which is structured to distribute income generated from voucher sales among developers and users based on their contributions. The model is designed to encourage active participation, reward network engagement, and reinforce the practical application of RLC throughout the ecosystem.

iExec Offers Enhanced Rewards Through Privacy Pass And Builder Incentive Program

iExec has introduced additional reward mechanisms through its Privacy Pass initiative, a staking program that enables participants to earn RLC tokens in exchange for receiving promotional emails. This inbox monetization system leverages confidential computing to protect users’ privacy by concealing their email addresses and allowing selective participation in marketing campaigns.

In an effort to increase engagement, certain campaigns now offer enhanced rewards that scale with the amount of RLC held by participants, temporarily providing higher incentives to users with larger token holdings.

Further support is extended through the Builder Incentive Program, which offers recurring income to developers who attract active users to their decentralized applications. Rewards are linked to user interaction and data protection metrics.

These initiatives align with the recent launch of the iExec Ecosystem Fund, a 1 million RLC funding pool designed to support the development of privacy-oriented applications. Collectively, these programs aim to strengthen RLC’s practical application within the ecosystem, while reinforcing iExec’s long-term strategy of fostering sustainable growth and expanding its presence through partnerships, including those with the Confidential Computing Consortium and Nvidia.

