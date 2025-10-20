HyperSwap Unveils SWAP Tokenomics Ahead Of October 20 Genesis Event

In Brief HyperSwap has unveiled the SWAP tokenomics ahead of its October 20 genesis event, detailing a 100 million token supply with a strong focus on community distribution, liquidity mining, and long-term ecosystem incentives.

Decentralized exchange HyperSwap has released details of its SWAP tokenomics. The genesis event for the SWAP token is scheduled for October 20, with a total supply capped at 100 million tokens. The distribution includes 25% for community participation, 25% for investors, 25% for future emissions to support liquidity mining, 8% for current and future core contributors, 10% for an upcoming trading activity airdrop, 3% for advisors, 2.5% for HyperSwap LP, and 1.5% for HIP-2. Overall, 60% of the total supply is allocated to the community and will be gradually released over time.

A total of 25 million tokens will be distributed to eligible users during the genesis event, fully unlocked. Another 25 million tokens are designated for early investors—15 million sold in a pre-seed roun–d15% of the total supply–and 10 million at a fair launch price–10% of the supply. These tokens are also fully unlocked with no vesting period.

For liquidity mining, 25 million tokens are reserved to enhance liquidity rewards on HyperSwap. Of this amount, 15 million will vest linearly over 36 months, and 10 million over 12 months. Around 11 million tokens are allocated to contributors and advisors, with core contributor tokens locked for one year post-genesis, followed by a 12-month cliff and one-year linear vesting. Advisor tokens will vest linearly over one year after genesis.

Additionally, 10 million tokens will be unlocked in six months for a trading activity airdrop, while 4 million tokens will support SWAP liquidity on HyperEVM and HyperCore. The plan does not include allocations for centralized exchanges or market makers, and core contributors are excluded from the genesis distribution.

The SWAP token will be distributed on HyperEVM by partner platform TokenTable, with eligible users receiving tokens directly in their wallets. These tokens will remain non-transferable until the HyperSwap liquidity pool becomes active. Users are advised to avoid any unverified tokens that have not been officially announced.

In contrast to the typical low-float, high-valuation model, HyperSwap adopts a high-float, low-valuation structure designed to promote fair access, stronger community alignment, and a more natural market formation. A quarter of future token emissions will be issued as xSWAP, a vested variant of the SWAP token, redeemable on a 1:1 basis after a vesting period of up to six months.

Holders may exit early, but doing so results in 50% of their unvested xSWAP being burned, creating deflationary pressure while rewarding long-term participation. This structure aims to balance immediate incentives with lasting ecosystem stability.

Since its debut, HyperSwap has established itself as one of the leading automated market makers on HyperEVM in terms of trading volume, fee generation, and user activity. With innovative features, strong liquidity for native assets, and competitive yields, the platform has become a central hub for liquidity provision across the network.

Although significant progress has been made, HyperSwap continues to evolve. Originally created to enable permissionless liquidity pool deployment and attract liquidity to emerging EVM assets, the platform’s scope has expanded from a simple AMM to an on-chain HyperLiquid front-end. The SWAP token will function as HyperSwap’s liquidity-mining token, supporting this ecosystem.

As a community-oriented project on HyperLiquid, HyperSwap plans to allocate 75% of its product revenue to SWAP buybacks, which, based on recent trading volumes, could generate over $5 million in buy-side demand. In line with its community-focused approach, 25% of the total SWAP supply will be distributed to HyperSwap Points Program participants, with tokens fully unlocked at the time of generation.

The SWAP token will also provide direct utility within the ecosystem, beginning with enhanced liquidity mining rewards for stakers. The genesis event on HyperEVM and HyperCore activates the protocol’s key functions, establishing staking and reward mechanisms from the outset.

