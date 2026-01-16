Hyperliquid, Tether, And Selini Capital Partner With Dreamcash To Deliver High-Liquidity On-Chain Trading For Retail Users

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Dreamcash has launched USDT-collateralized RWA HIP-3 perpetual markets on Hyperliquid in partnership with Tether and Selini Capital, aiming to bring retail traders on-chain with a fintech-style interface and deep, reliable liquidity.

Digital asset platform Dreamcash announced that it has launched a new suite of Real World Asset (RWA) HIP-3 perpetual markets on Hyperliquid in collaboration with Tether and Selini Capital. The initiative integrates Dreamcash’s mobile-first trading interface, Tether’s omnichain stablecoin USDT, and Selini Capital’s expertise in market infrastructure and liquidity provision. The objective is to onboard a broader base of traders onto on-chain markets by enabling them to use USDT—the stablecoin they are already familiar with—across some of the most liquid HIP-3 markets.

Perpetual futures have emerged as one of the most impactful innovations in cryptocurrency trading, offering 24/7 access, simple leverage, and no expiry, quickly surpassing traditional options and futures in market dominance. This model is now being adapted for traditional finance, particularly to capture retail traders who drive high-volume flows through same-day, leveraged equity instruments like 0DTE options, which in May 2025 accounted for over 61% of S&P 500 options volume with retail participation around 54% and daily notionals exceeding $500 billion.

Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 upgrade, launched on October 13th, allows anyone meeting staking requirements to deploy perpetual markets permissionlessly, generating more than $10 billion in cumulative trading volume within three months. These markets are built in partnership with Tether and Selini Capital, using USDT0—the cross-chain stablecoin network built on LayerZero’s OFT standard—which maintains a 1:1 peg with USDT through a lock-and-mint mechanism. Since its launch in January 2025, USDT0 has processed over $50 billion in transfers across 15 networks, establishing itself as a leading cross-chain stablecoin solution.

By enabling USDT-collateralized perpetuals, Hyperliquid targets the largest pool of ready-to-trade capital in cryptocurrency, including centralized exchange traders already using USDT, global retail participants holding savings in Tether, and users in regions where USDT serves as the standard unit of account. The integration removes a key barrier for millions of traders previously confined to centralized platforms, allowing them to engage onchain without changing their existing workflows. Tether and USDT0 continue to support the technical rollout, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Dreamcash Targets Retail Traders With Fintech-Style Interface And HIP-3 On-Chain Liquidity

According to the report, Dreamcash aims to attract a new generation of traders by focusing on retail users accustomed to the speed, reliability, and polished design of leading fintech applications. Modern retail traders expect fast onboarding, intuitive interfaces, responsive charts, low-latency execution, clear risk controls, and mobile-first experiences. On-chain perpetuals succeed not merely by existing—they succeed by offering performance and usability tailored to mainstream users rather than only to power users who tolerate rough edges.

The platform combines a modern fintech-style application experience with access to Hyperliquid’s most liquid on-chain trading venues. For retail participants, interface quality is just the beginning; true performance is measured by smooth trading under real conditions, including tight spreads, reliable fills, predictable liquidations, and accurate mark prices even during volatility. Achieving this requires deep liquidity, reliable oracle design, and alignment with professional market participants from launch.

In order to meet these demands, Dreamcash is partnering with Selini Capital, a global trading firm that specializes in institutional liquidity provision. Selini brings market-making expertise and technical capabilities to HIP-3, ensuring that markets are liquid and pricing remains reliable from the start.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

