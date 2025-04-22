Hyperlane Foundation Opens HYPER Token Claims, Highlights Staking Path To Maximize Rewards

In Brief Hyperlane Foundation announced that token claims for HYPER are now available, with the window remaining open until May 22.

Decentralized organization responsible for guiding the growth and development of Hyperlane, Hyperlane Foundation announced that token claims for HYPER are now available, with the window remaining open until May 22nd at 13:00 UTC.

As shared in a recent post on X, the only current path to earning the maximum HyperStreak multiplier of 1.6x is by holding stHYPER from the first day of the claim period. For those who did not opt into stHYPER during the pre-claim process, staking is now available through the Symbiotic platform.

Hyperlane is designed as an open and permissionless infrastructure, allowing developers to integrate cross-chain functionality into their blockchain, asset, or application at any time. Within this framework, the HYPER token plays a central role. It helps coordinate behavior across the ecosystem, aligning incentives and enhancing security among the network’s participants. HYPER serves as a tool for governance and collaboration in a decentralized and trust-minimized environment.

According to HYPER tokenomics, the token will have a fixed total supply of one billion, which will fully vest over a 25-year period. At the time of the Token Generation Event (TGE), the initial circulating supply stands at 177.7 million HYPER tokens.

At launch, 7.5% of the total supply will be distributed through what’s known as the “Expansion Drop,” a combination of allocations from the Expansion Rewards and the Hyperlane Foundation’s Strategic Launch Provision. A total of 25.5% of HYPER is allocated for Expansion Rewards, which are intended to be distributed quarterly to applications and users based on message fee activity. Within this category, 6.25% of the total supply will be released at TGE as part of the Expansion Drop, with the majority—85%—going directly to end users of applications. Eligibility for this allocation includes addresses that have spent at least $5 USD worth of message fees, as captured in a snapshot.

Expansion Rewards is a long-term incentive mechanism designed to foster active participation within the Hyperlane ecosystem. It works by programmatically distributing HYPER tokens to both users and developers based on the value they contribute to the network, particularly through protocol usage.

What sets Expansion Rewards apart is its ongoing nature. Rather than functioning as a one-time drop, the program continues over time, aligning long-term incentives with the growth and health of the network.

Meanwhile, the Strategic Launch Provision, accounting for 11.52% of total supply, is focused on bootstrapping early liquidity for HYPER, enabling initial market access, and supporting the OpenUSDT minting ecosystem during the early phase of Expansion Rewards. This includes retroactive rewards for user activity.

Additional Expansion Drop retroactive bonuses have been allocated to specific contributors, including 1.09% to users interacting with chains where Hyperlane is the primary interoperability solution such as Eclipse, Injective EVM, Lumia, and others. Smaller allocations include 0.02% to certain non-fungible token (NFT) holders (Celestine Sloth Society or Mammoths), 0.10% to liquidity providers of TIA on Manta or Arbitrum before January 30th, and 0.04% to key off-chain community contributors like top members of the Pilot Academy.

Staking Rewards will make up 20% of the total supply but will not be available at TGE. These tokens will be emitted gradually over 25 years, with new tokens minted on a quarterly basis.

HYPER Tokenomics: Bootstrappers Allocated 42.98% Of Total Supply Over Long Term

Bootstrappers, which include core contributors and early supporters, are allocated 42.98% of the total supply. Specifically, the core team will receive 25%, with no tokens circulating at TGE. Their allocation is subject to a 12-month cliff followed by linear vesting over two years. Early backers, who hold 10.87% of the supply, follow a similar vesting structure.

The Hyperlane Foundation Treasury holds 7.11% of the supply, intended for long-term strategic initiatives such as grants and R&D. This allocation begins unlocking after a six-month delay and vests linearly over 30 months.

Hyperlane is an open-source interoperability framework designed to facilitate seamless communication between diverse blockchain networks. It enables developers to deploy its protocol on any chain, allowing for the exchange of arbitrary messages and data across more than 140 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos SDK-based chains.

