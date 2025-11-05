en en
Business News Report Technology
November 05, 2025

Humanity Protocol Partners With Mastercard To Integrate Open Finance And Enhance Identity Verification

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 05, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: November 05, 2025 at 4:34 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 05, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Humanity Protocol has partnered with Mastercard to integrate Open Finance into its Human ID platform, enabling secure identity verification and faster access to real-world financial services.

Humanity Protocol Partners With Mastercard To Integrate Open Finance And Enhance Digital Identity Verification

On-chain digital identity provider Humanity Protocol has announced a new integration that combines Mastercard’s open finance infrastructure with its Human ID identity verification platform. The partnership, launching initially in the United States, will allow users to leverage open finance technology to access credit, loans, and other real-world financial services through Humanity Protocol.

Human ID has been developed to enable seamless, cross-platform verification, giving users the ability to carry their verified identity and financial credentials across both blockchain-based and centralized systems. 

The platform supports secure, privacy-preserving verification for various use cases, such as confirming eligibility for real-world assets on Ethereum, accessing integrated lending services through neobanks, or unlocking personalized DeFi products on Solana. 

By using zero-knowledge cryptography, Human ID allows individuals to selectively disclose specific verified attributes—such as income range, asset ownership, or collateral qualifications—without revealing unnecessary personal information.

The process of verifying financial information during account setup is often manual and time-intensive. Through Mastercard’s open finance connectivity, Human ID holders can now validate details such as income, cash flow, and asset ownership quickly and securely when creating their accounts. This data is converted into cryptographic proofs that can be trusted by financial institutions, lenders, and other service providers, ensuring compliance, security, and efficiency in digital identity verification.

Human ID: Identity As A ‘Foundation’ For The Future Of Finance

“We believe that identity is foundational to the future of finance,” said Terence Kwok, Founder of Humanity Protocol, in a written statement. “Together with Mastercard, we’re enabling Human ID holders to demonstrate that they meet financial requirements without spending valuable time on manual processes.”

One of the primary applications of this integration involves using open finance technology to verify essential information associated with a user’s Human ID, such as confirming bank account ownership and validating identity attributes linked to that financial account. These credentials, designed to be reusable and privacy-preserving, enable faster, more reliable interactions across both traditional and decentralized financial systems. By streamlining verification and reducing friction, the approach supports greater efficiency and trust, particularly in facilitating access to real-world asset markets.

“Data — securely permissioned by the consumer who owns it — can be a powerful asset in many parts of our daily lives,” said Jess Turner, Global Head of Open Finance & Developer Experience at Mastercard, in a written statement. “We’re tapping into the power of open finance to fuel more convenient, secure financial experiences that people can depend on,” he added.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
