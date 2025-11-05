Humanity Protocol Partners With Mastercard To Integrate Open Finance And Enhance Identity Verification

On-chain digital identity provider Humanity Protocol has announced a new integration that combines Mastercard’s open finance infrastructure with its Human ID identity verification platform. The partnership, launching initially in the United States, will allow users to leverage open finance technology to access credit, loans, and other real-world financial services through Humanity Protocol.

Human ID has been developed to enable seamless, cross-platform verification, giving users the ability to carry their verified identity and financial credentials across both blockchain-based and centralized systems.

The platform supports secure, privacy-preserving verification for various use cases, such as confirming eligibility for real-world assets on Ethereum, accessing integrated lending services through neobanks, or unlocking personalized DeFi products on Solana.

By using zero-knowledge cryptography, Human ID allows individuals to selectively disclose specific verified attributes—such as income range, asset ownership, or collateral qualifications—without revealing unnecessary personal information.

The process of verifying financial information during account setup is often manual and time-intensive. Through Mastercard’s open finance connectivity, Human ID holders can now validate details such as income, cash flow, and asset ownership quickly and securely when creating their accounts. This data is converted into cryptographic proofs that can be trusted by financial institutions, lenders, and other service providers, ensuring compliance, security, and efficiency in digital identity verification.

Human ID: Identity As A ‘Foundation’ For The Future Of Finance

“We believe that identity is foundational to the future of finance,” said Terence Kwok, Founder of Humanity Protocol, in a written statement. “Together with Mastercard, we’re enabling Human ID holders to demonstrate that they meet financial requirements without spending valuable time on manual processes.”

One of the primary applications of this integration involves using open finance technology to verify essential information associated with a user’s Human ID, such as confirming bank account ownership and validating identity attributes linked to that financial account. These credentials, designed to be reusable and privacy-preserving, enable faster, more reliable interactions across both traditional and decentralized financial systems. By streamlining verification and reducing friction, the approach supports greater efficiency and trust, particularly in facilitating access to real-world asset markets.

“Data — securely permissioned by the consumer who owns it — can be a powerful asset in many parts of our daily lives,” said Jess Turner, Global Head of Open Finance & Developer Experience at Mastercard, in a written statement. “We’re tapping into the power of open finance to fuel more convenient, secure financial experiences that people can depend on,” he added.

