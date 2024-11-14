HTX Initiates 19th ‘Earn On Thursdays’, Offering Limited-Time APY Boost On 13 Flexible Products

In Brief HTX launches the 19th round of its “Earn on Thursdays” campaign, offering extensive rewards through APY Booster Coupons.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced the launch of the 19th round of its “Earn on Thursdays” campaign, featuring mass rewards in APY Booster Coupons. This campaign encourages users to gather friends and make subscriptions collectively to maximize earnings. The event has already begun and will run until 16:00 UTC on November 17th.

In order to participate, users must register for the event and subscribe to HTX Earn’sEarn’s Fixed, Flexible, and Shark Fin products across various cryptocurrencies, including USDT, ETH, TRX, DOT, TON, SOL, ATOM, CSPR, POL, NEAR, ADA, USDC, and EOS. Participants who meet the specified net subscription increase are eligible to receive an APY Booster Coupon for USDT Flexible and Fixed products, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rewards are structured as follows: for USDT Fixed and Flexible products, users with a net subscription exceeding 3,000 will receive a 5% APY Booster Coupon, available to 100 winners from a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. For users with a net subscription exceeding 500, the same coupon will be available to 400 winners with an 8,000 USDT prize pool. Users with a net subscription above 5 will receive a 5% APY Booster Coupon, available to 1,200 participants with a prize pool of 2,400 USDT.

HTX operates as a blockchain ecosystem encompassing multiple services, including digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet services, research, investment, and incubation. It serves wide-ranging global customers—such as institutions, market makers, brokers, and individual users—spanning over 160 countries across five continents. The platform supports more than 700 digital assets, facilitates daily trading volumes of over $4 billion, and has a registered user base exceeding 45 million.

Recently, HTX introduced a Telegram Mini App designed to simplify peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. This application enables users to perform P2P trades and view live trading data directly within the Telegram, eliminating the need to navigate to HTX’s main application or website for these functions.

