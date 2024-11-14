en en
News Report Technology
November 14, 2024

HTX Initiates 19th ‘Earn On Thursdays’, Offering Limited-Time APY Boost On 13 Flexible Products

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 14, 2024 at 5:59 am Updated: November 14, 2024 at 5:59 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 14, 2024 at 5:59 am

In Brief

HTX launches the 19th round of its “Earn on Thursdays” campaign, offering extensive rewards through APY Booster Coupons.

HTX Initiates 19th  ‘Earn On Thursdays', Offering Limited-Time APY Boost On 13 Flexible Products

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced the launch of the 19th round of its “Earn on Thursdays” campaign, featuring mass rewards in APY Booster Coupons. This campaign encourages users to gather friends and make subscriptions collectively to maximize earnings. The event has already begun and will run until 16:00 UTC on November 17th.

In order to participate, users must register for the event and subscribe to HTX Earn’sEarn’s Fixed, Flexible, and Shark Fin products across various cryptocurrencies, including USDT, ETH, TRX, DOT, TON, SOL, ATOM, CSPR, POL, NEAR, ADA, USDC, and EOS. Participants who meet the specified net subscription increase are eligible to receive an APY Booster Coupon for USDT Flexible and Fixed products, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rewards are structured as follows: for USDT Fixed and Flexible products, users with a net subscription exceeding 3,000 will receive a 5% APY Booster Coupon, available to 100 winners from a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. For users with a net subscription exceeding 500, the same coupon will be available to 400 winners with an 8,000 USDT prize pool. Users with a net subscription above 5 will receive a 5% APY Booster Coupon, available to 1,200 participants with a prize pool of 2,400 USDT. 

HTX Unveils Telegram Mini App To Simplify P2P Trading   

HTX operates as a blockchain ecosystem encompassing multiple services, including digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet services, research, investment, and incubation. It serves wide-ranging global customers—such as institutions, market makers, brokers, and individual users—spanning over 160 countries across five continents. The platform supports more than 700 digital assets, facilitates daily trading volumes of over $4 billion, and has a registered user base exceeding 45 million.

Recently, HTX introduced a Telegram Mini App designed to simplify peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. This application enables users to perform P2P trades and view live trading data directly within the Telegram, eliminating the need to navigate to HTX’s main application or website for these functions.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

