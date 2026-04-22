HSC Asset Management Hong Kong Unveils Its Agenda: Where TradFi Meets Crypto, Capital Flows Are Rewritten, And Finance Is Rebuilt

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HSC Asset Management in Hong Kong gathers global finance and crypto leaders for panels on macro risk, stablecoins, tokenization, regulation, and institutional adoption.

HSC Asset Management, taking place in Hong Kong on April 23rd at the Hopewell Hotel, is set to bring together leading voices in cryptocurrency, institutional finance, and financial infrastructure for a high-level day of dialogue.

The conference will convene investors, financial institutions, policymakers, and infrastructure providers from across the global TradFi-digital asset landscape for a full program of panel discussions and strategic conversations. The speaker lineup includes senior figures from BlackRock, Standard Chartered, HSBC, EY, China Asset Management, HashKey Tokenization, and other prominent firms shaping the future of finance.

Conversations will span the key themes driving the market today: global risk and capital markets, stablecoins and tokenization, regulation and compliance, and the future of financial institutions as they adapt to blockchain-based settlement and digital asset infrastructure.

A closer look at the agenda offers a clear preview of the depth and breadth of what participants can expect throughout the day.

Flight To Stability: Repricing Global Risk

This panel will examine how shifting macroeconomic conditions, cross-border capital flows, and changing risk appetites are reshaping institutional allocation decisions across Asia and beyond. Moderated by Nami Luxuan Z. of CoinPost & WebX, the discussion will feature Ciara Sun of C² Ventures, Kelvin Koh of The Spartan Group, Akshat Vaidya of Maelstrom, and Bryan Vong of Foresight Ventures. Together, they will explore why stability is once again becoming a premium, and how Hong Kong is positioned as a gateway for institutional capital in a more selective global market.

Macro: What Defines The Next Market Leader In Web3?

As the next cycle in Web3 begins to take shape, this panel will look at the macro forces and technology layers most likely to determine which ecosystems emerge as market leaders. The session will bring together Pauline Barnades of Lava Foundation, Eunice Giarta of Monad, Min Lin of Ondo Finance, Michael Heinrich of 0G Labs, and Pei Chen of Theoriq Foundation. Panelists will assess the competitive edge of infrastructure, tokenization, and AI-enabled networks, and consider what it will take for the next generation of Web3 platforms to break through at scale.

Stablecoins: The New Money Layer

Once viewed mainly as trading tools, stablecoins are increasingly being discussed as a foundational layer for payments, settlement, and global liquidity. Moderated by Chris Mihos of makebanc, this panel will feature Mushtaq Kapasi of the International Capital Market Association, Brian Mehler of Stable, Ng Yingzhong of UR, Shawn Lim of Hypernative, and Niki Ariyasinghe of Chainlink. The conversation will focus on the infrastructure, trust, and regulatory conditions required for stablecoins to function as a credible new monetary layer.

When Everything Becomes Liquid

Tokenization is moving financial assets closer to continuous liquidity, but the implications for institutions, investors, and market structure are still unfolding. This panel will bring together Bugra Celik of HSBC, Gillian Wu of Mulana Investment Management, Stanley Huo of Hivemind Capital, Cleo Cui of HashKey RWA, and Florian M Spiegl of Evident Capital, moderated by Aleksandra Fetisova of HSC Asset Group. The discussion will explore how real-world assets, financial instruments, and digital products may be transformed as liquidity expands across both public and private markets.

Regulating A Fragmented World

As digital assets expand across jurisdictions, institutions are being forced to navigate a regulatory landscape that remains uneven, fast-moving, and increasingly complex. Moderated by Matthew Jiang of BlockSec, this panel will feature Chris Barford of Ernst & Young, Julia Charlton of Charltons Law, and Joy Lam of Clarient Advisory Limited. The session will examine the practical realities of compliance, legal structuring, and security in a fragmented global environment, with a focus on what institutions need in order to participate confidently and at scale.

The Great Capital Reallocation

Capital is steadily moving across asset classes, strategies, and infrastructures, and digital assets are becoming an increasingly important part of that shift. Moderated by Gaby Hui of AMINA Bank, the panel will feature Alice Suen of Amber Premium, Jiyeon Park of Steakhouse Financial, Giselle Lai of Fidelity International, and John Cahill of Galaxy Digital. Together, they will discuss how institutional allocators are reassessing portfolio construction, liquidity access, and long-term exposure in a market where digital assets are no longer on the periphery.

Where Is The Capital Flowing? How LPs Evaluate AI-Driven Quantitative Strategies And Digital Asset Allocation

As AI-driven strategies and digital asset markets converge, limited partners are becoming more selective about where they deploy capital and which managers can generate durable edge. Moderated by Nico Lee of TMTpost Group and ChainDD, this panel will feature Kevin Ren of CGV, Herbert R. Sim of Websea, Dr. Eric Cao of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Research Institute, Konstantin Pylinskiy of Moonward Capital, and Leo Fan of Cysic. The conversation will focus on how LPs assess quantitative performance, risk, and technological differentiation in a rapidly evolving investment landscape.

The New Financial Rails

Stablecoin settlement, custody infrastructure, and secure transaction layers are becoming the backbone of a new digital financial stack. Moderated by Dominic Cox of 1inch, this panel will bring together Cynthia Wu of BIT, Felix Eigelshoven of Dfns, Mikhail Ivanov of Arcanum, and Evan Auyang of Animoca Brands. Panelists will explore how payments, trading, and settlement are being rebuilt for a more programmable financial system, and what it will take for these rails to support institutional-scale adoption.

The Future Of Financial Institutions

Traditional banks, asset managers, and capital market intermediaries are under increasing pressure to rebuild around digital assets, blockchain settlement, and new forms of financial infrastructure. Moderated by Sangmi Cha of Bloomberg, this panel will feature Barton Lui of BlackRock, Allan Song of Standard Chartered Bank, Joseph Chalom of Sharplink, Don Ng of China Asset Management, and Nimesh Panchal of HSBC. The discussion will examine how established financial institutions are adapting their products, systems, and strategy for a market defined by digital assets and onchain finance.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

