HSC Asset Management Hong Kong: Meet Leading Participants Shaping Institutional Finance, Tokenisation, And Digital Asset Markets

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HSC Asset Management 2026 Hong Kong brings BlackRock, HSBC, Standard Chartered and leading crypto firms together to explore institutional finance, tokenisation and the future of digital assets.

The upcoming HSC Asset Management conference in Hong Kong, scheduled for April 23, is set to bring together an influential roster of participants from cryptocurrency, traditional finance, and digital asset infrastructure to explore the forces reshaping institutional finance.

Taking place on April 23, 2026, the conference will convene senior leaders from firms including BlackRock, Standard Chartered, HSBC, Ernst & Young, China Asset Management, HashKey Tokenization, Maelstrom, The Spartan Group, Stable, and others driving the convergence of TradFi and digital assets.

With more than 50 speakers expected, here is a look at some of the conference’s top participants.

As one of the most influential firms in global finance, BlackRock continues to shape how institutions think about the next phase of market infrastructure. In 2025, the firm closed its Preqin acquisition, strengthening its private markets, technology and data capabilities, while its 2026 outlook and chairman’s letter framed tokenisation as a bridge between traditional and digital markets. BlackRock also continues to expand access to digital assets through regulated investment products, including its digital asset ETF offering. For conference attendees, BlackRock represents the scale, discipline and market credibility that often define where institutional capital moves next.

Among global banks, Standard Chartered has become one of the clearest examples of digital-asset strategy moving into live institutional products. In 2025, it launched digital asset trading for institutional clients, giving regulated access to Bitcoin and Ether spot trading, and later introduced blockchain-based tokenised deposits in Hong Kong and Singapore. By early 2026, the bank was also appointed digital asset custodian and settlement agent for TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets platform, further reinforcing its role in market infrastructure. With its digital assets franchise built around safekeeping, trading and tokenisation, Standard Chartered brings a strong institutional bridge between banking rails and the evolving digital economy.

With a long-standing global banking footprint, HSBC is positioning itself as a major institutional gateway for the next generation of digital money and tokenised finance. Its Tokenised Deposit Service, launched in Hong Kong in 2025, enables real-time, 24/7 transfers across corporate wallets, and the service expanded to the United States in April 2026, broadening its cross-border reach. HSBC has also described its Hong Kong tokenised deposit platform as the city’s first bank-led, blockchain-based settlement service, built on HKMA’s Ensemble Network. For attendees, HSBC stands out for combining global banking depth with practical delivery in tokenised deposits, blockchain settlement and digital assets strategy.

Combining advisory scale with hands-on digital-asset insight, EY brings a rare perspective to the conference floor. In 2025 and 2026, its research pointed to accelerating institutional adoption, with 63% of respondents in its 2026 survey saying they were very interested in tokenized assets and more than 60% expecting major blockchain integration across trading, clearing and settlement. EY has also highlighted the growing importance of stablecoins, tokenisation and regulatory clarity, including analysis of the GENIUS Act and broader global stablecoin frameworks. For participants navigating governance, accounting, risk and compliance, EY offers the kind of cross-functional perspective that helps turn emerging technology into institution-ready strategy.

With deep expertise across ETFs, active strategies and institutional distribution, ChinaAMC enters the discussion as one of China’s most established asset managers. As of March 31, 2026, the firm reported $464.5 billion in AUM, and it has been China’s largest equity ETF provider for 21 consecutive years. Its platform now spans 118 ETF products, serving 255 million retail investors and 370,000 institutional clients. For conference attendees, ChinaAMC represents the combination of scale, market access and product breadth that makes it a key participant in any conversation about capital markets, portfolio construction and the evolving role of digital and index-based investment solutions.

In Hong Kong’s fast-developing digital-asset ecosystem, HashKey Tokenization reflects the move from experimentation to production-grade infrastructure. HashKey Group describes itself as a leading digital asset company in Asia, with operations across Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Bermuda, while its tokenisation arm focuses on end-to-end support for asset tokenisation, from legal structure and token economics to execution. In 2025 and 2026, the group accelerated its RWA push through investments in Asseto, a tokenized security partnership with GF Securities (Hong Kong), and a one-stop RWA solution tailored to Hong Kong’s role as a digital finance hub. For attendees, HashKey represents the practical machinery behind compliant tokenisation at scale.

Built for a high-conviction view of digital assets, Maelstrom brings a market-driven perspective shaped by experience across venture, liquid, private equity and public markets. Arthur Hayes steers the firm as CIO and co-founder, while Akshat Vaidya leads the deal team across strategies, giving Maelstrom the flexibility to engage with crypto not just as a trade, but as a full investment ecosystem. That multi-pronged approach helps the firm identify opportunities across cycles, sectors and market structures. For conference participants, Maelstrom offers a view into how seasoned crypto investors think about capital allocation, positioning and the long-term institutionalisation of digital assets.

Known for its reach across investing, advisory and venture-building, The Spartan Group has established itself as one of the most active and versatile firms in Web3. Founded in 2017, the firm says it is a leading player in the Web3 space, a top venture investor and a leader in Web3 M&A and capital raises, while also running a multi-strategy crypto asset management platform. In 2025, Spartan’s research argued that stablecoins were moving from niche innovation toward mainstream integration, underscoring the firm’s close read on where the market is heading. For attendees, Spartan brings both deal-making reach and a highly informed view of the digital asset landscape.

Institutional Capital, Tokenisation, And The New Financial Stack: Key Participants Across Markets And Infrastructure

The conference will convene a broad cross-section of the digital asset ecosystem, with Hong Kong policy voices and market-gateway participants setting the tone for the day alongside capital-markets and digital-finance leaders. That mix reflects the city’s broader push to position itself as a serious hub for digital assets, tokenisation and regulated market infrastructure.

Capital allocators and research-led investors will be strongly represented, with participants including C² Ventures, Foresight Ventures, The Spartan Group, Maelstrom and Hivemind Capital, alongside active market operators and ecosystem investors such as GRVT, Cysic and Websea. These firms bring a wide spectrum of conviction: C² Ventures backs early-stage Web3 builders, Foresight takes a research-first approach, Spartan combines venture investing with M&A and capital-raising expertise, Maelstrom spans venture, liquid, private equity and public markets, and Hivemind focuses on institutional digital-asset portfolio management. Together, they show how capital deployment in Web3 is becoming more structured, more strategic and more institutionally fluent.

Tokenisation and new financial rails will be another major theme, with Ondo Finance, Monad, Stable, UR, makebanc, Chainlink, 1inch, Dfns, Hypernative and Animoca Brands each contributing a different layer of the stack. Ondo has pushed tokenised stocks and treasuries deeper into the market, Monad is building a high-performance EVM Layer 1 for high-frequency finance, Chainlink is framing stablecoins and tokenized payments as a global settlement layer, Dfns is building institutional wallet infrastructure, and Stable is advancing a USD₮-native payment and settlement network. UR and makebanc add banking and capital-orchestration capabilities, while 1inch, Hypernative and Animoca Brands extend liquidity, security and ecosystem reach.

Institutional finance will also have a prominent place at the conference, with BlackRock, Standard Chartered, HSBC, China Asset Management, Fidelity International, AMINA Bank, Amber Premium and Galaxy Digital all bringing scale and credibility to the conversation. BlackRock has made tokenization a visible part of its 2026 investor messaging, Standard Chartered and HSBC continue to convert digital-asset strategy into live banking products, ChinaAMC brings massive ETF and distribution scale, and Galaxy is deepening its tokenization and digital-infrastructure franchise. AMINA and Amber Premium add regulated crypto-banking and digital-wealth capabilities, while Fidelity contributes the perspective of a global asset manager with deep market research reach.

Regulation, compliance and market integrity will be reinforced by EY, BlockSec, Charltons Law and Clarient Advisory, giving the event a strong governance lens as the industry scales. EY continues to pair advisory reach with analysis of tokenized assets and blockchain adoption, Charltons is closely tracking Hong Kong’s fast-changing digital-asset regime, Clarient Advisory focuses on digital assets, tokenization and regulatory strategy at the intersection of traditional finance and onchain markets, and BlockSec brings real-time security and compliance insight from the front lines of Web3 risk. Together, these participants help define the standards that institutional adoption increasingly depends on.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

