HSC Asset Management 2025 Bridges Crypto And Institutional Assets In Abu Dhabi

In Brief HSC Asset Management 2025 in Abu Dhabi successfully connected global investors and innovators, bridging cryptocurrency and institutional assets while advancing Arab–China partnerships and emerging technologies.

HSC Asset Management, a premier conference dedicated to bridging the worlds of cryptocurrency and institutional assets, has concluded with resounding success. Held in Abu Dhabi at the prestigious EDITION residence at Al Bateen Marina from December 9–10, 2025, the event brought together the world’s leading specialists in global investments, digital assets, and decentralized innovation.

As one of the foremost conferences for investment in emerging technologies, it showcased the latest trends across the cryptocurrency sector, explored capital flows, emerging technologies, and the evolving digital economy, and facilitated conversations driving the next wave of digital transformation.

Supported by official representatives, this edition of HSC Asset Management served as a strategic meeting point connecting asset management sectors across the Arab world and Asia, enhancing the UAE’s reputation as a global hub for blockchain innovation and excellence.

The conference opened with keynote speeches by William Wang, Chief Representative for the Middle East & Africa at the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), and H.E. Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Sheiba Al Ali, Member of the General Assembly, along with addresses from Seema Khan, Senior Advisor of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Dr. Mohamed Bashir Kharrubi, Board Member of Abu Dhabi Investment Group. These speeches set the tone for advancing Arab–China business relationships and promoting technological innovation in the region.

The event featured a schedule packed with high-level discussions and curated networking opportunities. The agenda included in-depth conversations on Web3 investments, digital asset treasuries (DATs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), regulatory clarity, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, digital assets, PayFi, cryptocurrency adoption, infrastructure, AI, robotics, data centers, and longevity. The program aimed to create a collaborative environment where global family offices, Web2 and Web3 funds, angel investors, top-tier founders, entrepreneurs, and startups could exchange ideas and generate new growth opportunities.

The pace of HSC Asset Management was energized by a speaker schedule featuring some of the most prominent names in the industry. Participating companies included Abu Dhabi Investment Group, Maelstrom, Animoca Brands, Laser Digital, Binance, Wintermute, Baillie Gifford, World Liberty Financial, MetaMask, Tether, Privex, Spartan Group, ASAS Capital, Aethir, Re7Capital, Sonic Network, Polygon, Helium, Bitget Wallet, SingularityNET, Argentum AI, ZKSync, StarkWare, BitMart, Gate, and TON, among many others.

One of the most remarkable sessions featured Yat Siu, visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Animoca Brands, a global leader in intellectual property rights for gaming and the open metaverse. He has played a pivotal role in driving the widespread adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain-based gaming.

Sergej Kunz, co-founder of the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch Network, shared insights on advancing decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing safe and efficient ways for users to trade digital assets.

Connecting Investors And Innovators Across Asia, MENA, And Europe

HSC Asset Management continues to connect investors and innovators across the globe. The conference serves as a hub for companies to showcase their vision, attract attention, and engage with top-tier investors and founders. Focused on investing and digital asset management, the event brings together family offices, Web2 and Web3 funds, and angel investors, offering insights into the most relevant trends in cryptocurrency today, including AI, DeFi, RWAs, PayFi, and infrastructure.

Over its 10 editions, the event has welcomed more than 70,000 attendees and garnered over 10 million views of its conference materials across social media platforms. Upcoming editions are planned in Hong Kong, Cannes, Dubai, and Singapore.

