How U2U Network is the Bridge Between DePIN and Mass Adoption

U2U Network, co-led by Chloe Phung, co-founder and co-CEO, is a modular layer-1 blockchain tailored for DePIN.

U2U Network, co-led by Ms. Chloe Phung, co-founder and co-CEO, is a modular layer-1 blockchain tailored for DePIN. Powered by DAG-based architecture and Subnet technology, this project provides unparalleled scalability, security, and flexibility for sectors like IoT, AI, and telecommunications.

With a rapidly growing ecosystem and strategic partnerships, U2U Network is at the forefront of making decentralized infrastructure accessible to the masses. In this interview, Ms. Phung offers a closer look at how U2U is bridging the gap between DePIN and mainstream adoption.

Can you start by giving us an overview of what U2U Network is?

U2U Network is a DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph) based and EVM-compatible chain that leverages Subnet technology to provide infinite scalability and perfect fit for DePIN. It employs a modular architecture with Subnet technology, enabling the development of specialized applications across sectors like AI, IoT, and telecommunications. The network emphasizes scalability, security, and interoperability, providing a robust foundation for decentralized applications.

What challenges does U2U Network address in integrating DePIN with mainstream applications?

Integrating DePIN with mainstream applications faces challenges in scalability, security, and user adoption. U2U Network addresses these issues with its Subnet technology, which creates independent sub-networks tailored for specific applications.

Subnets allow each application to have dedicated resources, avoiding congestion and maintaining high performance. They scale independently, adapting to growing demand. Each Subnet is isolated, so any issues in one don’t affect the overall network, boosting security and reliability. Besides, Subnets can be customized with specific rules and consensus mechanisms, ensuring that each application runs optimally.

U2U’s modular approach makes it easier for mainstream platforms to adopt DePIN by offering the benefits of decentralization without compromising user experience. U2U’s Subnet technology simplifies the integration of DePIN with mainstream use cases, making decentralized infrastructure more accessible and efficient.

Tell us more about your U2U Subnet. How does U2U Subnet technology support specialized DePIN apps while maintaining network performance?

One of the USPs within our tech is Subnet Technology, so let me share more details on that. U2U Subnet is a set of peer-to-peer cryptography computers. It inherits the consensus and security layers of U2U Network .

Subnet utilizes the OVM (Ostracism Virtual Machine), which is a high-speed graph reduction virtual machine designed to perform Subnet DApps (Subnet Decentralized Applications). The OVM compiles code written in various languages such as Python, Go, Rust, and TypeScript into a Runtime. This Runtime allows formally verified applications to run natively on the network, ensuring maximum mathematical security. Thanks to this OVM, the data on every subnet & mainmet is transferred seamlessly. Thus, whenever we need to fix any part of the network, we just need to separate that part, and the rest of the chain can still operate as normal. Everything keeps running smoothly without affecting the whole blockchain.

U2U Subnet also helps us to become a perfect fit for DePIN. Other DePIN layer 1 networks face limitations as they only allow all dApps to build on a single infrastructure, making it difficult to customize unique features. In contrast, U2U’s Subnet technology enables projects to create specialized Subnets tailored to their specific needs, providing flexibility and control over key parameters. U2U Subnet allows node operators to contribute their computing resources to the network (e.g., CPU, RAM, GPU, Storage, and Internet), from mobile phones to supercomputers, forming a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) capable of hosting applications that stay up forever.

In short, U2U Network’s Subnet technology helps optimize infrastructure and enhance performance and security for the entire system. Thanks to this, decentralized projects, esp. DePIN ones can easily develop on this platform without facing barriers in terms of speed or technological complexity.

How do you foresee the development of DePIN in the next few years?

DePIN is set to grow rapidly as industries like telecommunications, data storage, and IoT seek decentralized solutions.

DePIN distributes control across many nodes, reducing vulnerabilities and improving data security compared to centralized systems. Besides, by using a network of global contributors, DePIN lowers operational costs and enables smaller entities to participate in infrastructure management.

DePIN allows networks to expand by adding new nodes, ensuring flexibility, and maintaining performance, which is especially vital for IoT growth. In telecommunications, DePIN can create resilient network networks for underserved areas. In data storage, it offers reliable, decentralized alternatives to traditional cloud services, enhancing data privacy and control.

As more industries recognize these benefits, DePIN could become a key part of internet infrastructure, driving a shift toward a more secure, scalable, and user-focused digital ecosystem.

Can you tell me a bit more about U2U DePIN Subnet Node and what it is?

U2U DePIN Subnet Node is a component of the network’s infrastructure that allows participants to contribute computing resources, such as CPU, RAM, GPU, storage, and internet bandwidth. By operating these nodes, participants support the decentralized infrastructure, enabling applications to run continuously and securely.

No programming skills are required to operate a node, and node operators can receive token rewards from a dedicated pool of 1 billion $U2U tokens (10% of the total supply). With more than 40 DePIN projects in the U2U DePIN Ecosystem, node operators can support the growth of various projects across sectors like computing, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence.

Through this participation, operators may earn rewards based on their node’s contributions to the network – the more DApps involved, the greater the earning potential. Additionally, node operators can expect to recover their initial investment in just 58 days, making this Node Sale a highly beneficial opportunity.

Can you share some big milestones you achieved in 2024?

U2U Network has captured the attention and investment of leading funds, including KuCoin Ventures, Chain Capital, IDG Capital, Cointelegraph, JDI Ventures, and V3V Fund. Strategic partnerships with major players like AWS, Klaytn Foundation, IoTex, Waterdrip Capital, and Chain Catcher further strengthen U2U’s ecosystem.

Marking a major achievement, U2U successfully launched its first DePIN Node Sale, selling out 1,000 nodes within just 5 hours, demonstrating high demand and community trust in the network. U2U Network, a modular layer-1 blockchain with cutting-edge subnet technology, is tailored for DePIN, providing a robust foundation for decentralized infrastructure.

Key milestones include a ready mainnet supporting over 180,000 wallet addresses and the launch of the DePIN Subnet with the U2DPN product – boasting more than 155,000 downloads, 59,000 contributor nodes, and 9,000 daily active users within just three months. Additionally, 80 dApps are committed to building on U2U, showcasing strong developer interest and network growth potential.

Can you share U2U Network’s Q4 plan?

U2U will also partner with Coinlist – the top 1 launchpad platform, to launch U2U Token. U2U will also continue selling DePIN Subnet Nodes to expand the network and involve more participants. Additionally, community engagement will be increased through education, partnerships, and rewards. These efforts aim to drive the adoption of decentralized infrastructure and solidify U2U’s leadership in the DePIN space.

U2U Network is also proud to be a Strategic Partner of Vietnam Tech Impact Summit 2024 (VTIS 2024), the biggest technology event in South East Asia, the gateway to Vietnam’s technology, hosted by SSI and co-hosted by FPT, along with tech giants from around the globe – Binance, OKX, Bitget, BingX, Tether, Avalanche, and many more. VTIS 2024 will welcome over 20,000 attendees, 100+ speakers, and 200+ media partners, and 90% of participants will be C-level from many tech giant companies.

As a Strategic Partner and the leading DePIN layer 1 in Asia, U2U Network is going to host DePIN Alliance: Pioneering DePIN – Powering Impact, one of the Summit’s four stages, dedicated to revolutionizing Decentralized Infrastructure, IoT, and Sustainable Networks. On this exclusive stage, the Startup Showcase will be expected by all startups and will be the ultimate platform for groundbreaking startups to shine.

Startups will compete for a grand prize pool of $666,000, including thousands of credits from multiple esteemed Event partners and the chance to present their visionary DePIN solutions to an audience of elite global VCs and industry leaders.

