How Tokenized Domains Are Shaping the Future of Digital Identity and Finance

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief According to Michael Ho, Co-Founder & CBO at D3, tokenized domains are the next major real-world asset (RWA). By making domains composable, liquid, and integrated into DeFi, D3 aims to scale domain adoption to 1B+, revolutionizing digital identity and ownership.

Michael Ho, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at D3, envisions a radical transformation of the domain industry through the Doma Protocol, which aims to make domains more composable, accessible, and integrated into the broader digital economy. He outlined the future of tokenized domains and their growing role as real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain.

Doma’s goal is to expand the distribution of domain names, making them more liquid and usable across applications that previously had no access to them. Currently, there are just under 400 million domain names worldwide, with institutions owning nearly half of them.

The Future of Tokenized Domains and DomainFi

Rather than replacing traditional domain ownership, DomainFi enhances the existing domain name ecosystem by introducing new financial utilities. Domains have long been fundamental internet assets, but their utility has been largely restricted. Tokenization allows them to become interoperable, tradable, and financeable, increasing liquidity while preserving their core function as identity markers in the digital world.

One of the most exciting use cases is integrating domains with AI agents, which are increasingly operating on-chain. Just as individuals and businesses need domains, AI agents can leverage tokenized domains as unique identities mapped to wallet addresses and cross-chain assets. The ability to decompose domains into different ownership models also paves the way for new applications in decentralized finance and Web3 infrastructure.

Fractional Ownership and Monetization for All Users

Tokenization opens up domain investing and utility to a broader audience. While premium domains can be worth millions of dollars, fractional ownership allows everyday users to acquire a stake in high-value domains, turning domain investing into a more inclusive market. Additionally, domain-based lending offers new ways to leverage domain assets for liquidity, further integrating them into decentralized finance.

This innovation will not only benefit investors but also mainstream internet users, providing them with new ways to monetize their digital identity. The ability to own a fraction of a valuable domain and use it in applications changes the accessibility and utility of domain assets.

Building Digital Identity Through Sports and Online Communities

D3’s partnership with OneFootball is a prime example of how domain-based identities can drive engagement in large communities. Fans can claim unique digital identities tied to their favorite teams, events, or online activities. These domains act as persistent digital assets, allowing users to aggregate their online data and presence without requiring specialized integrations or SDKs.

This concept extends beyond sports, offering the potential for social media, gaming, and decentralized applications where users need verifiable and portable digital identities. The ability to own and control domain-based identities opens up new engagement models in online communities.

Tokenized Domains as the First Digital-Native RWA

As more real-world assets move on-chain, tokenized domains are uniquely positioned to be among the first truly digital-native RWAs. Unlike traditional assets that require complex digitization, domains already exist in a digital-first format, making them a natural fit for tokenization. By integrating domains into capital markets and introducing financial efficiencies, D3 aims to unlock the trapped liquidity in the domain space.

Through partnerships with Web2 giants and a commitment to bridging traditional and decentralized systems, D3 is leading the charge in revolutionizing the domain industry. Tokenized domains are not just a new asset class—they are a foundational pillar of the evolving internet economy.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este