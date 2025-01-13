How the Public Release of OpenSea Emails Could Lead to a Surge in Targeted Phishing Attacks

In Brief OpenSea’s email addresses, exposed in a 2022 breach, have been stolen, increasing customer risk of phishing and fraud, as revealed by SlowMist’s CEO, “23pds.”

Over seven million email addresses from OpenSea’s database were stolen online in a cybersecurity incident involving cryptocurrencies. These addresses, which were first exposed in a 2022 breach affecting OpenSea’s email automation vendor, Customer.io, are now widely known, putting customers at higher risk of falling victim to phishing and other frauds.

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of SlowMist, who goes by the alias “23pds,” revealed this information, highlighting the ongoing and changing difficulties in protecting private information online.

💥记得 2024 年 OpenSea 邮件服务商遭攻击导致邮件泄露的事件吗？经过多次传播，目前泄露的邮件地址已被完全公开。请务必注意相关风险，警惕钓鱼邮件和其他潜在的网络攻击！ @cz_binance 邮件地址也在其中:-) Remember the attack on the OpenSea mail service provider in 2024 that led to the… pic.twitter.com/LcOyFaFuAz — 23pds (山哥) (@im23pds) January 13, 2025

What Happened in 2022?

This security flaw was first discovered by OpenSea in June 2022 after they discovered an insider breach at Customer.io. An unauthorized external entity was given access to and supplied a list of OpenSea client email addresses by the employee. In a public announcement at the time, OpenSea advised users who had previously given the platform their contact information to presume that their email addresses were compromised.

One of the biggest NFT markets in the world, OpenSea, suffered a severe setback as a result of this occurrence. The extent of the compromise was unknown, despite the fact that investigations were started in coordination with Customer.io and law authorities. Even while the hacked material was first shared in private circles, it had not—until now—been made publicly available.

Our team has been working around the clock to investigate the specific details of this phishing attack. While we haven’t yet determined the exact source, we wanted to share a couple of EOD updates:



🧵 — OpenSea (@opensea) February 21, 2022

Complete Data Publication: The Present Situation

The hacked email database is now publicly accessible online, according to a recent announcement by well-known blockchain security company SlowMist. Over seven million email addresses from a wide range of people and organizations, including companies, prominent opinion leaders, and industry specialists, are included in the dataset, according to 23pds.

The stakes are considerably raised by the finding. The first breach only affected people who deliberately sought for the data, but the publicity makes the data more accessible to criminals all across the world. A file named “opensea.io_mail_list.rar” that contained the mentioned email addresses was included in a Telegram message that SlowMist uploaded to demonstrate the scope of the distribution.

The Effects on Users of OpenSea

Users of OpenSea and the larger crypto community will be significantly impacted by the complete publication of this data. Cybercriminals have a large list of potential targets for phishing attacks due to the availability of millions of email addresses. Attackers can trick users into disclosing private keys or wallet credentials by creating convincing emails that seem like authentic correspondence.

Phishing has always been one of the most harmful strategies used by online thieves. With 296 recorded occurrences, CertiK reported over $1 billion in damages from phishing events in 2024 alone. Since many victims do not disclose such crimes, these numbers probably do not accurately reflect the scope of the issue. The possibility of high-value assaults is increased by the inclusion of well-known people and institutions in the compromised dataset.

More General Issues with the Crypto Ecosystem

The dependence on outside service providers is a recurring weakness in the cryptocurrency ecosystem that is brought to light by this occurrence. The infrastructure that underpins cryptocurrencies and blockchain has become more intricate as these technologies gain popularity. Unfortunately, as the OpenSea email hack shows, increasing complexity has brought forth new dangers.

These kinds of data breaches not only undermine consumer confidence but also show how urgently businesses in the cryptocurrency industry need to have strong security procedures. Cybersecurity is now a top priority and a vital component of the industry’s long-term success and image.

Advice for Users: Protecting Yourself against Phishing

In light of the most recent events, 23pds has released a number of practical suggestions to assist users in reducing the dangers associated with compromised data. These safety measures are crucial for protecting private data and lowering the risk of becoming a victim of phishing schemes.

One of the main suggestions is to create strong, unique passwords for every platform. For safely keeping and handling these credentials, password managers can be a useful tool. Another important step is turning on two-factor authentication (2FA), with a focus on utilizing authenticator applications instead of SMS-based 2FA, which is more vulnerable to hacking.

Users should be on the lookout for suspicious emails. This involves staying away from downloading attachments or opening links from senders you don’t recognize. Regular software updates are also essential since out-of-date operating systems and apps are often the source of security flaws.

The Changing Threat Landscape

In a time where information spreads swiftly through internet channels, an event that starts out as controlled can soon spiral out of control. Experts in cybersecurity caution that as the cryptocurrency market expands, so too will the complexity and scope of assaults directed at its users.

This pattern is supported by CertiK’s 2024 report, which shows that phishing has emerged as the most expensive attack method in the crypto market. The OpenSea event adds even more complexity since attackers may create highly targeted attacks with little effort via data publicization.

The long-term effects of the hack underscore the need to take a proactive rather than reactive approach to cybersecurity, even though the corporation moved quickly to alert impacted users and contact law authorities.

