How PEXX Is Reinventing USD Banking for a Digital World

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief PEXX is a cross-border USD platform available in over 50 countries, designed to facilitate seamless holding, transferring, and growing of dollars for the global workforce, addressing the inadequacies of current banking systems in the online economy.

The world operates online today. People earn in one country, live in another, and spend globally, but banking systems haven’t fully adapted. PEXX aims to bridge this gap. It is a cross-border USD platform designed for the global workforce, now available in over 50 countries, enabling users to hold, transfer, and grow dollars seamlessly across borders.

A Bank Built for a Borderless Generation

PEXX initially appears to be a digital bank, but its goals go well beyond typical fintech offerings. It aims to remove obstacles that hinder money flow, such as geography, paperwork, and hidden fees. The platform enables real-time transfers of fiat and stablecoins, tokenized Treasury yields, and offers a Visa card, allowing users to bank and make transactions worldwide with ease.

“PEXX gives you everything you expect from a USD bank, except the borders, high fees, and friction,” said Marcus Lim, founder and CEO. “Our mission is simple: if you’ve got a passport and a phone, you should have full access to USD, just like anyone else.” It’s a statement that resonates across a new generation of remote workers, creators, and entrepreneurs who have income in dollars but no easy way to manage or spend it.

PEXX differentiates itself by combining Web3 features with regulatory credibility. Registered with AUSTRAC in Australia and functioning as a Money Service Business in the U.S., the company collaborates with Fireblocks for secure custody solutions and Ripple for rapid international transfers. This integration blends blockchain speed with banking-level adherence to regulations within a single platform.

Funding the Next Wave of Global Finance

Since its early rollout in 2024, PEXX has been gaining quiet momentum among users in many countries. Freelancers receive payments in USDC and spend in USD without incurring conversion fees. Startups can pay global teams directly through PEXX wallets. Expats and digital nomads have the option to store and grow their savings in tokenized U.S. Treasuries. All functions operate in real time, bypassing the delays common with traditional financial systems.

Recently, the company secured a $4 million seed round led by TNB Aura, with investors including Antler, LongHash Ventures, and angels Dexter Lo and Kenneth Low. The funds will support licensing, product innovation, and expansion into Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, where access to USD is often limited or costly.

PEXX describes its mission as “banking without borders,” and the timing is perfect. As more of the global workforce shifts online, traditional national banking systems seem increasingly obsolete. People are seeking the same qualities that the internet offers for information: speed, transparency, and global accessibility. It has the potential to become the foundational infrastructure that truly enables global banking.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este