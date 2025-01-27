How Nasdaq’s Proposal Could Reshape Bitcoin ETF Operations

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Nasdaq proposed to the SEC in January 2025 on behalf of BlackRock to modify the operational structure of the iShares Bitcoin Trust to enhance efficiency and attract institutional investors.

Nasdaq presented a proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January 2025 on behalf of BlackRock with the goal of changing the iShares Bitcoin Trust’s (IBIT) operational structure. In order to improve the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) efficiency and attract institutional investors, the proposed amendment aims to allow in-kind formation and redemption procedures.

NEW: BlackRock/iShares just filed to allow in-kind creation and redemption on their Bitcoin ETF $IBIT pic.twitter.com/Hy0tIEK81h — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) January 24, 2025

Comprehending Creation and Redemption in Kind

In-kind creation and redemption, as it relates to ETFs, is the process by which authorized participants (APs) directly trade the fund’s underlying assets—like Bitcoin—for ETF shares and vice versa. This approach differs from cash-based transactions, in which APs create or redeem ETF shares using cash.

The in-kind technique has a number of benefits. It enables APs to avoid expenses like bid/ask spreads and broker charges that come with purchasing or disposing of the underlying assets on the open market. As a result, fund operations may become more efficient, and investors may pay less. Furthermore, by reducing capital gains distributions, in-kind transactions can improve tax efficiency. This is especially advantageous when dealing with volatile assets like cryptocurrencies.

The Nasdaq’s SEC Proposal

Nasdaq submitted a proposal to the SEC on January 24, 2025, to permit Bitcoin in-kind transfers for the IBIT. Authorized participants would be able to create shares using either fiat or Bitcoin or redeem shares for fiat or Bitcoin if permitted. For institutional participants, this flexibility is intended to improve efficiency by streamlining the creation and redemption process.

In response to the idea, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said that the in-kind redemption approach is more effective for ETFs and ought to have been allowed from the start. He pointed out that this technique improves operational efficiency by avoiding the bid/ask spreads and broker costs related to selling the basket to obtain money for issuing shares.

Wow. Way too many questions and this stuff goes pretty deep in the weeds. So i'll keep it high level and answer "What does this mean?"



Not all that much for individual retail investors. Mostly what it means is that ETFs should trade even more efficiently than they already do… pic.twitter.com/LWYsKmo5sH — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) January 24, 2025

Consequences for Individual and Institutional Investors

Authorized participants and institutional investors stand to gain the most from the implementation of in-kind creation and redemption procedures. These players can lower transaction costs and better control liquidity by permitting the direct exchange of Bitcoin for ETF shares. According to Chris J. Terry, principal architect of Bitseeker Consulting, this method is essential to the ETF’s tax efficiency and helps preserve its liquidity.

The effect on individual investors is less obvious. Retail investors will still interact with the ETF through cash transactions because they usually do not have access to in-kind transactions. However, through smaller bid/ask spreads and better ETF performance, institutional players’ greater efficiency and possible cost savings might indirectly benefit retail investors.

Performance of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IBIT has made a name for itself in the crypto investing market since its inception in January 2024. The fund has had large inflows, indicating that investors are eager to learn more about Bitcoin through a well-known and regulated investment instrument.

With more over $37 billion in net inflows in 2024, the IBIT cemented its status as the biggest spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States. This outstanding result demonstrates how Bitcoin ETFs are becoming more and more popular among investors who want to trade cryptocurrencies without really possessing the digital asset.

But there have also been substantial withdrawals from the fund. Investors withdrew $331 million from the IBIT on January 2, 2025, the highest single-day outflow in its history. This incident brings to light the bitcoin market’s inherent instability and fluctuating investor sentiment.

The Cryptocurrency ETFs’ Wider Context

An important advancement in the financial sector is the creation and growth of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. These investment vehicles give investors a controlled and convenient way to have exposure to cryptocurrencies by acting as a link between established financial markets and the developing digital asset market.

The IBIT’s proposed switch to in-kind creation and redemption procedures is consistent with larger movements to improve the effectiveness and allure of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Such developments are probably going to be essential in drawing in a larger pool of investors and making it easier to include digital assets in traditional investment portfolios as the market develops.

The way the SEC reacts to Nasdaq’s proposal will have a significant impact on how crypto ETFs develop in the future. Other funds looking for comparable operational flexibility may follow suit if the in-kind establishment and redemption procedures are approved by regulators.

The SEC has always been cautious when it comes to financial products including cryptocurrencies, citing worries about investor safety, liquidity, and market manipulation. An important turning point in the slow transition toward regulatory recognition of digital assets inside conventional financial frameworks was the establishment of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024.

This trend is furthered by the latest proposal from BlackRock and Nasdaq. If accepted, it may indicate that authorities are open to implementing novel procedures that improve the effectiveness and allure of crypto investment vehicles.

Market Responses and Prospects

The proposed modification has elicited cautious optimism from the market. According to industry commentators, using in-kind formation and redemption procedures may result in more effective ETF operations and perhaps decrease investor expenses.

In the future, if this approach is successfully implemented, other ETF providers could be inspired to pursue comparable changes, which would promote more competition and creativity in the crypto ETF market. Investors should expect a wider range of investment alternatives that provide exposure to digital assets through regulated and effective vehicles as the sector develops further.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este