How GAMEE Is Making Web3 Irresistibly Fun

In Brief GAMEE, led by CEO Martin Žákovec, has revolutionized blockchain gaming by integrating memes, markets, and mobile games, transforming crypto into a fun, fast, and frictionless experience.

What happens when memes, markets, and mobile games meet Web3? GAMEE, led by CEO Martin Žákovec, has gone from viral Web2 hits to onboarding millions into blockchain gaming, making crypto fun, fast, and frictionless.

In this interview, Martin shares how GAMEE evolved, why Moon Cards is more than just a meme game, and how AI and real-world data are shaping the future of play-to-earn entertainment.

How did GAMEE start, and how has it evolved since its inception in 2015?

GAMEE began as a social gaming network in 2015, offering mobile-friendly games designed to engage and retain large audiences through simple, snackable gameplay. Initially focused purely on Web2, we’ve since evolved into a Web3-first gaming company. That transition has allowed us to blend our proven ability to attract massive audiences—42 million users onboarded just last year—with the opportunities of blockchain gaming. Today, we build experiences that make the benefits of Web3 accessible and rewarding for everyday users.

How did you make the leap from Web2 into Web3?

Our move into Web3 was catalyzed by our acquisition by Animoca Brands in 2020. With their support, we took our expertise in hyper-casual and viral game mechanics and applied it to Web3 use cases. Our focus has always been on onboarding players into crypto through games that are intuitive, engaging, and fun, removing the friction that often exists for new users.

What’s your view on the future of Web3 gaming?

We believe the future of Web3 gaming lies in abstraction. The blockchain shouldn’t be front and center—it should be the tech quietly powering a seamless and enhanced experience. Games will increasingly focus on gameplay and storytelling, with Web3 features like ownership, interoperability, and player-driven economies woven in naturally, not forced. When users don’t even realize they’re interacting with the blockchain, we’ve succeeded.

How do you plan to onboard traditional gamers who aren’t familiar with crypto?

By hijacking their attention through memes, simple mechanics, and instant fun. At GAMEE, we design experiences that prioritize gameplay and make the learning curve for Web3 nearly invisible. It’s about being easy to pick up, but hard to put down. Once players are hooked, we introduce the crypto elements gradually—allowing them to learn through play, not through whitepapers.

What is your track record in Web3 so far? What projects are you known for?

We’ve been behind some of Web3’s biggest game launches. Arc8 brought in over 2 million users on day one alone. Our WATCoin campaign last year reached a staggering 42 million users under the watchful eye of the WatBird meme character. And the GMEE token launched in 2021 with a fully diluted valuation of $1B. Our model focuses on scale, accessibility, and rewarding users meaningfully—and that track record proves it works.

Can you elaborate more about your next project – the Moon Cards game?

Moon Cards is a collectible trading card game, but with a twist: every card is powered by real crypto data. Each card represents a memecoin, and its power and rarity are influenced by real-world factors like market price, trading volume, and social following. Players merge cards, build decks, and compete in battle phases—all while staying plugged into real crypto market dynamics. It’s fun, strategic, and tied to the chaos of memecoin culture.

There are tons of NFT and meme-related projects out there. What makes Moon Cards stand out?

Most NFT games are either static collectibles or shallow gameplay loops. Moon Cards is different. Each card isn’t just artwork—it’s connected to real, live data. It evolves with the markets. This gives every decision, from merging to upcoming multiplayer tournaments, real stakes. And that’s resonated with our audience: over 250,000 packs were sold in our pre-sale before we even revealed gameplay. That kind of trust and hype doesn’t happen often.

What is next for the Moon Cards Game? What is the response from the community so far?

We’re rolling out the full gameplay in phases. Right now, users are collecting and merging cards. In the first week of May, we’re launching Meme Wars, our PvE battle phase. And after that, we move into PvP tournaments where real strategy and crypto instinct come into play. The community response has been great—we saw over 250,000 packs claimed during our pre-sale, and people are buying more packs now in anticipation of the gameplay features. Players are eager, engaged, and already forming strategies based on market predictions.

Do you see potential for AI Agents in Web3 gaming? What about Moon Cards and AI?

Absolutely. AI is going to play a huge role in Web3 gaming, especially for personalization and in-game intelligence. In Moon Cards, we’ve already started down this path with the Moon Master—our AI game master on X who tracks real-world coin data, updates card values daily, and provides players with insights and memes alike. But he’s just the beginning.

