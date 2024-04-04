Hong Kong Web3 Festival: Side Events You Should Definitely Attend

Whether you're a seasoned expert or a curious newcomer, these side events promise an unforgettable journey into the forefront of technology and innovation.

Embark on an exhilarating exploration of side events at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024! From April 4th’s TON Hacker House 2024, showcasing the culmination of the TON DEV Journey, to April 8th’s Hacking Time: Web3 Security and Compliance, hosted by SlowMist, each event offers unique insights and experiences. Join industry leaders and enthusiasts at Oak Grove Crypto 2024, delve into the future of Bitcoin at Hong Kong Bitcoin Day, and immerse yourself in the world of Web3 gaming at the Web3 Gaming EXPO. Additionally, don’t miss the DePIN Global Hardware Conference and the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance’s Official GameFi Side Event, promising networking opportunities and cutting-edge discussions.

April 4, JW Marriott, HK

Prepare for the highly anticipated Grand Opening of TON Hacker House 2024, taking place at the Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong on April 4, 2024! This event marks the pinnacle of the three-month TON DEV Journey, during which more than 100 developers and 20 elite teams will unveil their projects through live demonstrations.

Bringing together leading developers, investors, and TON blockchain enthusiasts from across the globe, this event promises an unforgettable experience. Witness as exceptional teams take centre stage to showcase their skills, selected from a pool of over 60 applications. Additionally, attendees can participate in exclusive physical challenges, offering the chance to win limited edition TON Hacker House merchandise.

April 5th, Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel

Oak Grove Crypto 2024 is poised to be an important side event, uniting luminaries and trailblazers from the realms of Web3. Co-hosted by Polyhedra and backed by its cutting-edge ZK infrastructure, which catalyses interoperability and computation through state-of-the-art zero-knowledge proof systems, the conference promises to be a beacon of innovation. Joining forces with Alchemy Pay, a frontrunner in crypto payments, seamlessly bridging fiat and crypto economies worldwide, the event holds the promise of transformative insights. Ritual, the groundbreaking community-owned AI network, adds another dimension to the gathering, fostering collaboration and collective intelligence. Meanwhile, ChainCatcher, a prominent Chinese Web3 media platform boasting an extensive user base, brings diverse perspectives and experiences to the table, enriching discussions.

Oak Grove Crypto 2024 isn’t just a conference; it’s a convergence point for thought leaders, innovators, and pioneers in the Web3 space. Together, they’ll chart the course for the industry’s evolution over the next five years, shaping its trajectory and unlocking new possibilities.

April 5th, The St. Regis Hong Kong

The upcoming 2024 Hong Kong Bitcoin Day, jointly organised by SINOHOPE Technology, ABCDE Capital, and OKX Wallet, is set to be a significant event in the crypto world. With an anticipated attendance of over 1000 participants, the summit aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders.

Distinguished guests including regulatory authorities from Hong Kong, esteemed scholars from across Asia, leading Bitcoin ecosystem developers, technical experts, as well as projects and investors, will converge to delve into critical topics such as scalability, security, and decentralisation within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Through in-depth discussions, the summit endeavours to propel the Bitcoin ecosystem towards greater prosperity, uniting efforts to address its challenges and capitalise on its potential.

April 7th, Soho House Hong Kong

The Web3 Gaming EXPO is a vibrant, open-to-the-public exposition set to unfold over a single day. Spanning an expansive 8,500 square feet, the event will commandeer the second and third floors of Soho House Hong Kong. Here, attendees will immerse themselves in a showcase featuring over 20 cutting-edge Web3 gaming projects.

This dynamic gathering offers attendees a rare chance to engage directly with the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation. Visionary teams will present their latest and most captivating projects within meticulously crafted exhibition booths, providing an unparalleled opportunity for exploration and discovery.

April 8, 100 Cyberport Rd, Hong Kong Island

The 2024 DePIN Hardware Exhibition is set to unite global leaders in manufacturing, investment, and project development within the DePIN field. This premier event will serve as a platform for discussions on emerging trends and innovations, hosting the world’s inaugural offline exhibition and business speed distribution meeting dedicated to DePIN hardware.

Featuring a diverse range of content formats tailored to suit the varied interests of attendees, the exhibition anticipates attracting over 500 participants from around the globe, including DePIN manufacturers, project stakeholders, developers, investment institutions, and researchers. At the heart of the event will be a series of keynote speeches delivered by esteemed figures in the DePIN ecosystem. Renowned investors, scientists, and project founders, such as Helium Foundation CEO Abhay Kumar, will offer their unique insights and perspectives, shaping discussions and driving forward the discourse on DePIN technology.

April 8, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, Hall3FG, Substage1

Initiated by leading institutions in the gaming industry, the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance (ABGA) is a non-profit alliance dedicated to gathering industry information, fostering talent recognition, broadening investment horizons, and promoting the development of the blockchain gaming sector. The alliance is committed to supporting high-quality projects and teams based in Asia and assisting them in gaining global recognition.

Expect a dynamic event with over 50 leading companies participating in the Summit, an impressive ICC Ceremony, insights from top industry speakers, keynote speeches and panel discussions on pertinent topics, and ample networking and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

April 8, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, Hall3FG, Substage3

Experience an enlightening afternoon immersed in discussions surrounding Web3 security and compliance challenges. Join us for Session 3 of the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024, hosted by SlowMist, a globally recognised blockchain security firm. Explore the intricacies of blockchain security, likened to navigating a dark forest, and gain invaluable insights into blockchain compliance protocols.

Whether you’re a seasoned blockchain veteran or a curious novice, this event promises to be an enriching journey for all attendees.

