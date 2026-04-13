Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 Unveils Full Four-Day Programme Spotlighting AI, Tokenisation, And Institutional Blockchain Adoption

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 unveils 4-day programme with 200+ speakers exploring crypto, AI, RWA tokenisation, DeFi, and institutional blockchain adoption across global Web3 ecosystem.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival, an annual conference focused on blockchain technology, digital assets, DeFi, and Web3, released the full programme for its 2026 edition, which will take place from April 20th to April 23rd at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

The four-day event is set to host more than 20 thematic sessions across four dedicated stages, bringing together over 200 speakers, more than 100 partners, and thousands of participants from across the global Web3 ecosystem. The agenda is structured to examine key developments in crypto finance, AI integration with Web3, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, alongside broader discussions on blockchain infrastructure and digital economy applications.

The conference is positioned as a large-scale industry gathering combining policy dialogue, institutional participation, and technology-focused discussions. Confirmed speakers include senior government officials from Hong Kong, representatives from leading financial institutions, executives from major blockchain and fintech companies, and academic experts. Among the listed participants are Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph H. L. Chan, Securities and Futures Commission Executive Director Dr. Yip Chee Hang, as well as industry figures such as Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, Yi He and Richard Teng from Binance, and Yat Siu of Animoca Brands. Additional contributors include senior executives from global institutions such as JPMorgan, BlackRock, HSBC, and other established financial organisations, alongside representatives from Web3 infrastructure firms, exchanges, and venture capital funds.

A headline segment of the programme focuses on institutional convergence and the increasing interaction between traditional finance and digital asset markets. Sessions are expected to cover topics including stablecoins, cross-border payments, asset tokenisation, regulatory compliance frameworks, and the evolution of digital market infrastructure. Parallel tracks explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain systems, with discussions centred on how AI technologies may reshape financial infrastructure and digital asset ecosystems. Another major thematic area is the development of tokenised real-world assets, examining how traditional financial instruments and physical assets can be represented and traded on-chain.

Four-Day Agenda Highlights Industry Convergence Across Finance, AI, And Blockchain Ecosystems

The festival agenda is divided across four days, each highlighting different areas of the industry. The opening day focuses on institutional integration and foundational discussions on the convergence of traditional and crypto finance, alongside sessions dedicated to AI-Web3 synergy and tokenisation models. The second day expands into themes such as financial infrastructure innovation, stablecoin development, and the growing role of digital payments, while also addressing emerging trends in crypto-equity structures and smart hardware applications for blockchain ecosystems.

The third day is structured around ecosystem development and standardisation, including a full-day programme dedicated to Ethereum-related applications, infrastructure development, and ecosystem expansion. Additional forums focus on industry standardisation efforts and regional exchange-led initiatives, reflecting increasing emphasis on interoperability and global alignment within the blockchain sector. The final day concentrates on institutional digital asset management, ecosystem development within messaging-based platforms, and academic research in blockchain security, cryptography, and governance models, concluding with discussions on on-chain finance and institutional adoption frameworks.

The event is supported by a broad network of sponsors, co-organisers, and ecosystem partners spanning exchanges, blockchain infrastructure providers, fintech companies, venture funds, and technology firms, including OKX Wallet, TRON, Bitfire, MEET48, ZA Bank, MSX, TokenPocket, Qtum, Finanx AI, Web3 Leader Program, Zircon Securities, Alchemy Pay, AltLayer, BytePlus, SlowMist, MaxQuant, VeZoom, and Arkreen. Additional participation comes from co-organising and ecosystem partners such as Anvita, RD Technologies, SNZ, Solana Company, Ethereum Applications Guild, TON Foundation, and DRK Lab, reflecting a highly diversified industry coalition across both traditional finance and blockchain-native sectors.

Strategic partnerships also include regional innovation hubs and trade development organisations, notably Cyberport and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), underscoring a coordinated effort to strengthen Hong Kong’s positioning as a global centre for Web3 development. Ticket registration remains open, with full programme details and updates available through the official festival website.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

