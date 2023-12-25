Hong Kong SFC Limits Authorized Virtual Asset Funds to Invest in Tokens on Licensed VATPs

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued the updated “Joint Circular on Virtual Asset-related Activities of Intermediaries,” stating that virtual asset funds authorized by the SFC are limited to investing directly or indirectly in virtual asset tokens (VA tokens) on licensed virtual asset trading platforms (VATP).

Fund companies are required to maintain a solid compliance record and have at least one qualified staff member with relevant experience in virtual asset or related product management.

Spot virtual asset exchange-traded funds (VA spot ETFs), approved by the SFC, allow subscription and redemption in both physical and cash forms. For ETFs investing in spot virtual assets, major shareholders must be SFC-licensed corporations or registered institutions complying with additional terms and conditions set by the licensing authority.

Hong Kong Welcomes ETFs Applications

Last week, the SFC and Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) jointly announced their intention to begin accepting applications for the authorization of cryptocurrency ETFs and VA spot ETFs. The SFC also detailed the requirements for funds to directly invest in the same spot VA tokens accessible to the Hong Kong public for trading on SFC-licensed VATPs.

Hong Kong maintains its position as a leading hub for digital assets in the Asia-Pacific region, with regulators adopting a progressive stance toward cryptocurrencies.

The city has listed various futures-based cryptocurrency ETFs, including Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF, CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF, and CSOP Ether Futures ETF.

The updated guidelines issued by SFC highlight Hong Kong’s progressive regulatory stance on virtual assets. As the SFC and HKMA open doors for cryptocurrency ETFs and VA spot ETFs, Hong Kong further solidifies its role in fostering innovation within the global digital asset landscape.

