Helius Introduces Update Enabling Users To Earn SOL Rebates From Transactions Without Exposure To Toxic MEV

In Brief Helius has introduced Backrun Rebates on Solana, allowing users to earn instant SOL rewards from post-trade arbitrage opportunities without exposure to harmful MEV.

Development platform on Solana, Helius introduced an update that enables users to receive SOL rebates for transactions. The feature, called Helius Backrun Rebates, provides a share of the Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) produced by trades. When a transaction creates profitable arbitrage opportunities, searchers compete to backrun it, and part of their profit is returned to the user in SOL. Participants receive 50% of the MEV their trade generates, with larger trades that have greater price impact typically producing higher rebates. The SOL payment is distributed instantly within the same block as the execution.

Unlike practices where validators may exploit transactions through harmful forms of MEV, this system only allows access to vetted searchers via a private auction, ensuring no external party can view or alter a transaction before execution. Only post-trade backrunning is permitted.

The process functions by submitting a transaction such as a buy, sell, or swap. Searchers then review a simplified version of the transaction without signatures, preventing the possibility of frontrunning or sandwiching. After the trade is completed, if it results in an arbitrage opportunity—most commonly through price adjustments across exchanges—the trader receives 50% of the resulting rewards. This approach avoids additional MEV-related risks.

It is important to clarify that this mechanism does not interfere with the original transaction. Arbitrage occurs only after the trade is finalized, which differentiates it from harmful MEV types. This method is sometimes referred to as “productive MEV,” as it contributes to maintaining fair pricing. Participation is fully optional and requires explicit activation by the developer. All outcomes are verifiable on-chain.

Similar processes already exist across other platforms and ecosystems, but this update represents one of the initial methods where users and applications can directly benefit from the rewards their transactions generate.

Helius: Powering Scalable And Reliable Infrastructure For Solana Ecosystem

Helius is a Solana-focused development platform designed to provide high-performance infrastructure for scalable blockchain applications. The system is built to support a wide range of use cases, from decentralized finance protocols to non-fungible token (NFT) projects and emerging financial models, with an emphasis on stability and efficiency. Its infrastructure is positioned as a foundation for applications that require dependable execution at scale.

Recently, the platform introduced an update related to validator accountability on Solana. With the planned activation of SIMD-0204: Slashable Event Verification, Solana is preparing to adopt programmatic slashing on mainnet for the first time. This development represents an important step toward formal mechanisms that enforce security and reliability within the network.

