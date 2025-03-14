Hedera, Coldware, and Beyond: March’s Crucial Crypto Alliances

In Brief Hedera’s SWIFT partnership, Coldware’s rising whale interest, and Cardano’s Latin American expansion highlight March’s key crypto alliances, alongside major fintech collaborations reshaping remittances, institutional trading, and DeFi adoption.

As we enter the third week of March, strategic partnerships are reshaping the crypto landscape. The industry is buzzing with innovation, from Centi and Yellow Card expanding African remittance networks to Hedera’s collaboration with SWIFT. Meanwhile, Coldware’s growing whale interest and Cardano’s Latin American expansion stir investor excitement.

Centi and Yellow Card Expand Swiss-Africa Remittance Network

Swiss fintech Centi has partnered with the pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card to simplify money transfers from Switzerland to 20 African countries. This expansion significantly increases Centi’s reach, which previously covered eight nations on the continent.

Through this partnership, Swiss users can convert their funds into crypto, store them in Centi’s non-custodial wallets, and send payments to supported African countries. Recipients receive funds in their local currency, with Yellow Card’s crypto-fiat gateway facilitating seamless cross-border transactions.

Centi CEO Bernhard Muller emphasized that migrants have long been burdened by “terrible exchange rates and hidden costs” in traditional remittances. He stated that Centi aims to disrupt the system, allowing senders to save more.

Yellow Card CEO Chris Maurice echoed this, noting that integrating with Centi enhances their reach and enables “instant, transparent, and secure” stablecoin-based transfers for millions in Africa.

The partnership reflects a growing trend of global payment firms collaborating with African crypto companies to streamline remittances.

Last year, Coinbase teamed up with Yellow Card to enable fiat-to-crypto conversions and cross-border stablecoin transfers through its self-custodial wallet.

WhiteBIT and Bequant Join Forces to Elevate Institutional Crypto Trading

WhiteBIT, Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, has partnered with Bequant, a leading institutional crypto trading firm, to enhance trading infrastructure for professional investors. The collaboration aims to create a robust ecosystem with advanced tools, deep liquidity, and regulatory-compliant solutions.

Traders search for quick liquidity access and compliance-driven frameworks as institutional interest in cryptocurrencies rises.

WhiteBIT Founder and President Volodymyr Nosov described the partnership as a step toward ensuring institutional clients gain “exceptional access” to liquidity, compliance, and sophisticated trading technology.

Bequant Founder George Zarya echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that their expertise will help “build deeper liquidity” for institutional crypto markets in Europe.

Bequant provides institutional services including OTC trading, financing, and safe custody; its areas of expertise include market making, quantitative trading, and liquidity solutions. By means of this cooperation, WhiteBIT’s infrastructure will be included into Bequant’s brokerage system, therefore enabling market makers and large volume traders to maximize their tactics.

Access to WhiteBIT’s $2 trillion yearly trading volume, flawless multi-market trading across spot, futures, and margin markets, and regulatory compliance with ISO/IEC and GDPR requirements will help institutional customers.

Further enhancing WhiteBIT’s position in institutional crypto trading, API connections will provide real-time data and automated trading features.

El Salvador and Paraguay Partner to Strengthen Crypto Regulations

Looking to increase control and stop illegal activity like money laundering, El Salvador and Paraguay have agreed to boost bitcoin regulation. Signed last Friday, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formallyizes collaboration between Paraguay’s SEPRELAD and El Salvador’s CNAD, therefore enhancing both countries’ regulatory systems.

The agreement emphasizes strengthening anti-money laundering policies, increasing the awareness of illicit crypto activity detection, and thus promoting a more open digital asset market. El Salvador’s CNAD is well known for its sophisticated legal system, meant especially to monitor digital assets using a technologically driven method.

Whether Paraguay will use this agreement’s identical licensing approach is still unknown. This action corresponds with El Salvador’s recent December regulatory cooperation with Argentina’s Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV), therefore reflecting a larger trend of Latin American countries cooperating to create more robust crypto control.

SUI on the Rise After Partnership with WLFI

Sui, a leading Layer 1 blockchain, has partnered with World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi protocol partially owned by Donald Trump. The collaboration aims to enhance decentralized finance (DeFi) access while reinforcing the global presence of the US dollar within the crypto space. Following the announcement, SUI’s native token jumped 14%.

As part of the partnership, WLFI will integrate Sui assets into its “Macro Strategy,” a token reserve supporting key blockchain projects. Eric Trump, WLFI’s Web3 Ambassador, emphasized Sui’s innovation and scalability, calling it a natural fit for their mission. Co-founder Zak Folkman added that Sui’s adoption and technical strengths align with WLFI’s goal of expanding DeFi to more Americans.

Evan Cheng, CEO of Mysten Labs—the company behind Sui—noted that the partnership could redefine asset storage and empower users with greater financial control. Sui has seen rapid growth, surpassing $70 billion in decentralized exchange (DEX) volume and attracting over 67 million accounts.

WLFI has also expanded its crypto holdings, transferring $307 million in digital assets to Coinbase Prime. The Trump family’s involvement in WLFI, along with investments from figures like Justin Sun, highlights its ambition to shape the DeFi landscape through stablecoins, NFTs, and emerging blockchain integrations.

Shift Markets Partners with Cobo to Enhance Security & Scalability for Crypto Exchanges

Shift Markets, a leading provider of white-label exchange infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with Cobo, a globally recognized digital asset custody and wallet provider. Offering operators a smooth, all-in-one solution, this cooperation enhances security and scalability for crypto exchanges.

By integrating Cobo’s custody system with Shift Markets’ trading platform, emerging exchanges can prioritize user acquisition and product expansion without security concerns. This simplified strategy reduces complexity and operational delays by doing away with the need for of multiple providers.

Emphasizing Cobo’s reputation as a reliable brand in digital asset custody, Matt Miller, Co-Founder of Shift Markets, stressed that it is the perfect partner for their exchange solutions so customers may expand boldly while keeping top-national security.

Cobo’s leadership reflected this attitude, stressing that the alliance supports its aim of providing complete solutions outside of detention, therefore enabling exchanges to create a safe basis for creativity and long-term development.

ADA Adoption Surges as Cardano Partners with Brazil’s Largest IT Firm

By collaborating with Brazil’s biggest IT company, SERPRO (Serviço Federal de Processamento de Dados), the Cardano Foundation has significantly moved toward more general blockchain acceptance in Latin America. Announced on Thursday, this cooperation intends to include Cardano’s blockchain technology into Brazil’s public sector, hence perhaps revolutionizing government digital services.

Emphasizing that the alliance will accelerate blockchain adoption and digital transformation throughout Latin America’s public sector, the foundation termed SERPRO in formal release as the “world’s largest state-owned Information Technology company”.

Currently running Brazil’s biggest digital government platform, SERPRO handles 33 billion transactions yearly and services 90% of the federal government. This helps Cardano to be a major participant in the national tech-driven modernization initiatives.

Charles Hoskinson, creator of Cardano, appreciated the efforts of the foundation to secure the partnership and admitted the value of the alliance.

Meanwhile, Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, highlighted the deal as a “transformative step” in modernizing Brazil’s public sector through blockchain education and technology.

Other important alliances include deals with Entre Ríos Province in Argentina and the BitcoinOS network have been part of Cardano’s development plan, therefore enhancing its footprint in the area.

Hedera’s Partnership With SWIFT Draws Investor Interest, While Coldware Gains Traction Among Whales

Strategic collaborations continue to shape the crypto market, with Hedera (HBAR) gaining increased investor attention following its recent partnership with SWIFT.

Hedera’s SWIFT partnership allows it to maintain its position in cross-border payments; Coldware is creating waves with its “Freeze.Mint” tokenizing system, which makes smooth transactions across sectors.

This strategy places Coldware as a major rival among well-known blockchain systems such Ethereum and Hedera.

Coldware distinguishes itself by using distributed IoT devices for transaction validation, therefore guaranteeing complete decentralization and more scalability. This paradigm is appealing in the Web3 environment as it fits the larger drive for distributed finance (DeFi) solutions of the crypto community.

Offering “faster and more secure” cross-border transactions, Hedera’s SWIFT alliance has strengthened its reputation in applications of business blockchain technologies. Though questions about Hedera’s centralized governance structure remain, institutional investors are keenly tracking its involvement in tokenization and DeFi.

Coldware’s presale, meanwhile, has exceeded $1.3 million, indicating increasing investor trust. Both initiatives remain fundamental for blockchain’s future even as they develop.

