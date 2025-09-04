HEALE Network Hosts Conversation With Industry Leaders, Highlighting Use Cases And Innovations In Decentralized Analytics And Prediction Platforms

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HEALE Network’s biweekly Twitter Space brought together industry leaders to discuss how AI, DePIN, and RWA technologies are shaping prediction markets.

HEALE Network, a DePIN-powered real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure platform, announced that it hosted a space on the social media platform X to explore emerging applications of AI, DePIN, and RWA technologies in analytics, prediction, and betting markets.

The event, moderated by Tim, Marketing Advisor at HEALE Network, featured industry leaders including Todd, Founder of HEALE Labs; Trent, Growth Founder of the on-chain retail analytics platform Finisterra Labs; Dave, Co-Founder of the horse racing RWA platform Horse RWA; Ali, Founder of the decentralized prediction market platform XO Market; and Justin, Co-Founder of customer data platform Safary.

After a brief introduction of the projects, the conversation began with the first question, which focused on participants’ favorite new use cases and interesting developments in analytics, predictions, or betting markets incorporating DePIN, AI, or RWA features.

The conversation began with a discussion of some of the most exciting new use cases participants have seen in the space.

Ali kicked things off by mentioning the project, which is building AI agents for prediction markets. Many prediction markets are correlated, and if people are interested in them, this can greatly aid research in the field. AI agents also help distinguish what is true and what is not in an objective way.

Justin shared that one of the most interesting projects he has seen was a football sports prediction market. He noted that it made him nostalgic for NBA Top Shot and Sorare, and he was excited to see this niche emerging within prediction markets. This allows people who were interested in projects from the past cryptocurrency cycles to now engage with what they love in a new way.

Todd highlighted how prediction markets are becoming more mainstream. He emphasized the importance of usability and pointed out a project with a curation process where users can swipe left or right to vote on what they like or dislike. Ali added that while they had originally considered creating a Tinder-style prediction market, the structure diminished the value of trading, so they ultimately decided against it. He noted that this format does not work well for trading purposes.

Leverage In Prediction Markets: High Rewards, High Risks, And The Key To Trading Wisely

Tim highlighted another interesting project that allows people to leverage their bets, magnifying both potential gains and potential losses. He noted that this is particularly appealing because many people enjoy leverage trading.

The speakers agreed that while they love leverage trading, prediction markets operate differently: one side wins while the other loses. If the price of an outcome drops, participants lose money. Using leverage can make sense, but with high volatility, it can lead to liquidations, frustration, and even market manipulation. Overall, there is cautious optimism about its potential.

Liquidity is a major challenge. While popular prediction markets, such as those focused on politics, can support leverage due to high liquidity, niche markets carry a very high risk of loss. Ali offered some practical advice for those trading on outcomes: check the liquidity (no less than 10%), pay attention to who resolves the market, and understand how the resolution works — whether it is AI-driven, human-led, or a hybrid — to ensure fairness.

Other speakers noted that some of the most fun prediction markets don’t involve real money. These platforms leverage social proof, allowing participants to bet for enjoyment without the risk of loss. However, when it comes to market resolution, the key is understanding how data enters the prediction market and whether the process is transparent.

This idea appealed not to everyone. “Playing with money is about putting stakes on your beliefs,” one speaker noted. Prediction markets originally emerged as an alternative to polls, allowing participants to express opinions through financial commitment. Markets without real money often fail to provide accurate forecasts. For reliable predictions, platforms like Polymarket are more effective.

Finally, a piece of advice focused on knowing one’s edge before taking a leveraged position. A trader should understand the landscape, gather information, and be aware of the game’s dynamics; otherwise, leverage can cause significant losses. The speakers emphasized: do not over-leverage, do not gamble blindly, and stick to areas you understand, such as sports or niches you know well.

Beyond Sports And Politics: Prediction Markets Are Expanding Into Culture, Entertainment, And Price Forecasting

Another question raised was whether prediction markets could be applied beyond sports and politics, for example in price prediction. The speakers noted that there are already examples outside of politics. Cultural and entertainment markets exist, such as predicting whether a character will die in the next episode of a series, or trends in YouTube and anime. However, sports and politics markets tend to have the most liquidity.

Everyone agreed that prediction markets can provide insights into future outcomes, and their accuracy is often connected to the availability of insider information. However, they emphasized that no single person can control the outcome. Looking ahead, prediction markets may evolve to resemble futures markets, reflecting real-world events more closely, one speaker noted.

Expert Tips For Navigating Prediction Markets: Research, Risk Management, And Strategic Betting

At the end of the conversation, speakers shared important advice for anyone interested in exploring prediction markets. They emphasized that people should not jump in simply because everyone else is doing it—after all, prediction markets are a form of betting. Users should be confident, conduct thorough research, and ensure they have access to the right datasets and analytical tools to avoid losing money, which can happen very easily.

Another key tip was proper bankroll management: “never risk more than you are willing to lose,” one speaker said. He further suggested risking no more than 1% of a bankroll on a single bet, setting clear bet limits, diversifying wagers, and tracking wins and losses. Discipline, they noted, always beats emotion. Staying updated with the latest news, continuing to learn, and avoiding overconfidence were also highlighted. Additionally, speakers reminded listeners that even if they strongly favor one outcome, there is always another side, so hedging when possible and taking profits strategically is crucial.

The speakers concluded by noting that prediction markets are likely to become a major part of the emerging new economy.

For anyone interested in exploring the topic further, the recording of the discussion is available via the link.

HEALE Network Highlights Emerging Applications Of AI, DePIN, And RWA Projects In Biweekly Twitter Spaces

HEALE Network is a decentralized logistics infrastructure platform aimed at improving supply chain transparency, efficiency, and security through the use of blockchain technology and tokenization. It functions as a Token Incentivized Data Infrastructure Network (TIDIN), allowing real-time shipment tracking while rewarding participants with its native token, HEALE.

This event was a part of an ongoing biweekly series hosted by HEALE Network, which explores the most compelling applications of AI, DePIN, and RWA projects while featuring insights from leading industry professionals. Previous sessions have included experts from Trax, Eonic, Certistrike, Farmsent, and other prominent organizations.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson