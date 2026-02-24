HashKey Group Unveils One-Stop RWA Solution To Position Hong Kong As A Global Innovation Hub

In Brief HashKey Group has launched a one-stop RWA issuance solution to connect traditional finance with Web3, targeting asset issuers and professional intermediaries.

HashKey Group, a prominent digital asset financial infrastructure provider in Asia, has announced the launch of its Real-World Asset (RWA) One-Stop Issuance Solution. The initiative is positioned as a strategic response to the Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0 and aligns with the latest regulatory frameworks in the People’s Republic of China for asset tokenization. The solution is designed to provide a comprehensive service covering the entire lifecycle of high-quality assets, aiming to reshape the interaction between global capital and tangible value.

The offering, managed by HashKey Tokenisation, the Group’s unit dedicated to digital transformation, is intended to serve as a central link between asset owners and international investors. The platform combines institutional-grade blockchain technology with a compliance system to deliver several core capabilities. It provides tailored frameworks that adhere to the “same business, same risks, same rules” standards set by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

In addition, the platform incorporates advanced technical infrastructure through HashKey Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), supporting full token lifecycle management and RWA-compliant standards such as ERC-3643. This enables cross-chain interoperability with HashKey Chain and other major blockchains, while ensuring transparent and traceable asset tokenization.

The solution also facilitates the complete issuance process, including due diligence, structuring, distribution, and token custody, efficiently connecting quality assets to global capital while maintaining compliance. Investors are offered access to liquidity and trading through HashKey Exchange, Hong Kong’s largest listed licensed Virtual Asset Trading Platform, supporting primary market subscriptions and secondary trading via Central Limit Order Books or over-the-counter transactions, with regulatory approval and instant Delivery versus Payment settlement. The platform further emphasizes standardized information disclosure and ongoing monitoring to protect investors and maintain a transparent market.

The solution targets two main market segments. Asset issuers, including corporates and financial institutions, can convert illiquid assets into globally tradable digital tokens after obtaining any necessary regulatory approvals. Professional intermediaries, such as law firms, auditors, and brokers, can utilize HashKey Group’s infrastructure to provide technology-driven services, contributing to the growth of the RWA ecosystem.

HashKey Group Positions Hong Kong As Global Hub For RWA Tokenization

Hong Kong is highlighted as a strategic location for this initiative due to its legal clarity, which facilitates cross-border transactions, its concentration of family offices and institutional investors seeking opportunities in digital assets, and its established network of professional services capable of supporting complex financial structures.

HashKey Group emphasizes that the RWA One-Stop Issuance Solution is intended to advance the future of finance by creating efficient channels for asset tokenization. The company, led by Chairman and CEO Dr. Xiao Feng, intends to leverage Hong Kong’s institutional strengths to develop a global RWA innovation hub. With licenses across Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Bermuda, and Dubai, and as an entity listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, HashKey Group positions itself as a transparent and trusted provider in the digital asset sector.

The Group has previously completed benchmark RWA projects involving funds, bonds, and supply chain finance. In alignment with PRC regulatory requirements, it plans to maintain ongoing communication with regulators to facilitate the compliant cross-border issuance and trading of eligible PRC onshore assets. This approach aims to create a replicable model for standardized RWA development.

To coincide with the launch, HashKey Tokenisation is preparing to release an RWA One-Stop Issuance Service Manual along with a guidance book to provide detailed instructions for market participants.

