HashKey Global Initiates Sixth Launchpool Project, Offering 350,000 MAX In Rewards

In Brief Crypto exchange HashKey Global introduced Matr1x as its sixth Launchpool project, enabling users to earn a portion of 350,000 MAX as rewards.

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global introduced the cultural and entertainment platform Matr1x (MAX) as its sixth Launchpool project. Those participating in the Futures Mining Pool can now earn a portion of 350,000 MAX as rewards by maintaining net positions in futures or locked MAX tokens. Registrations for the Futures Mining Pool and locking MAX in the MAX Mining Pool will begin today at 10:00 UTC, with yield generation starting at 08:00 UTC on August 5th.

Simultaneously, the MAX token will be listed and made available for trading. Deposits will open today, spot trading with the MAX-USDT pair will start on August 5th, and withdrawals will commence beginning August 6th. Deposits and withdrawals will be accessible through the ERC-20 network.

The activity includes both the Futures Pool and the MAX Pool. The Futures Pool offers a total of 210,000 tokens in rewards without any minimum holding value requirements for net futures positions, and the maximum is capped at $50,000 USD. The MAX Pool is launched with 140,000 MAX tokens in rewards, while the minimum locking amount for it is set at 50 MAX and the maximum at 50,000 MAX.

Additionally, users who invite others to join the Launchpool have the opportunity to earn from an extra prize pool of 46,800 MAX tokens, receiving 50 MAX for each new participating user they invite.

What Is Matr1x And MAX Token?

Matr1x represents a platform that incorporates gaming, AI, esports, and blockchain infrastructure. Its goal is to revolutionize the global gaming and digital content industry through the usage of blockchain and AI.

MAX is central to the Matr1x platform, supporting various applications and services inside of its ecosystem. As both a utility and governance token, it allows users to take part in community governance, gain unique rights within the ecosystem, and capture value from the project’s activities. Additionally, it enables staking for network security and rewards and offers incentives to MAX holders who actively engage in maintaining the network.

According to MAX tokenomics, 30% of the supply is distributed to the team and investors, 27.6% to platform contributions, 16% to the ecosystem, 10% to the community, 9.4% to the NFT airdrop, 5.5% to early bird activities, and 1.5% to advisors. The maximum supply tokens is capped at 1 billion.

