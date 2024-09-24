HashKey Global And Catizen Launch Gold Rush Campaign With 50,000 CATI Prize Pool

In Brief HashKey Global launched a new campaign with Catizen, rewarding users for withdrawing staked CATI to its platform with CATI bonuses.

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global announced the launch of a new campaign in collaboration with Catizen (CATI). This initiative allows users to withdraw their staked CATI to HashKey Global after the Catizen staking campaign concludes, offering an additional 100% CATI bonus from a total prize pool of 50,000 CATI. The campaign is currently ongoing and will end at 10:00 UTC on September 27th.

Furthermore, on the same day, HashKey Global plans to introduce a Zero Fee for Futures Trading Campaign, enabling users to trade CATI Futures without incurring any fees.

During the campaign period, users are encouraged to select “Deposit to HashKey Global” when withdrawing their staked CATI tokens from the Catizen mini-app. Those who complete this action will receive a 100% CATI bonus on their tier deposits. A total reward pool of 50,000 CATI is available, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until it is depleted. Rewards are limited to a maximum of 100 CATI per user, and participants must deposit CATI from the Catizen staking pool to qualify.

Catizen is a play-to-earn game that integrates AI, GameFi, and Metaverse elements. Players are tasked with managing a virtual city populated by cat citizens, earning CATI tokens by building infrastructure, completing daily tasks, and engaging in events.

Since its launch, Catizen has quickly expanded its global user base to over 29 million in just 150 days. The game has reported daily active users (DAU) of 3.5 million, with more than 1.8 million on-chain users and over 2.1 million Telegram Premium users, all of which continue to grow.

HashKey Global Introduces StarryNift As Its New Launchpool

As a prominent exchange within HashKey Group, HashKey Global provides licensed virtual asset trading services to users worldwide.

Recently, the platform introduced StarryNift as the ninth project in its Launchpool. This initiative enables users to lock their USDT and SNIFT to earn SNIFT tokens over a three-day period, starting at 10:00 UTC on September 24th. Yield generation will begin at 09:00 UTC on September 26th.

