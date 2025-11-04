HashKey Cloud Partners With Quantum Solutions To Launch Japan’s First DAT Staking

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HashKey Cloud has partnered with Quantum Solutions to launch Japan’s first institutional-grade DAT Ethereum staking program, providing compliant services to support corporate digital asset expansion.

During the “RWA: Onboard Summit 2025”, HashKey Cloud, the global Web3 infrastructure provider under HashKey Group, announced a partnership with Japan-listed company Quantum Solutions to launch Japan’s first digital asset treasury (DAT) staking program for a publicly listed company’s digital asset expansion.

Through this collaboration, HashKey Cloud will deliver institutional-grade Ethereum staking and restaking services for Quantum Solutions, marking a milestone in which a listed Japanese company engages a professional institutional provider to enhance digital asset value within the DAT framework.

The company provides enterprise-grade node validation and staking services across more than 80 public proof-of-stake chains, supporting both established blockchains and emerging Layer 2 networks, and benefits from the regulatory and institutional framework of its parent group to deliver compliant infrastructure solutions for funds, custodians, and exchanges.

Leveraging its expertise in risk management and technical infrastructure, HashKey Cloud will utilize HashKey CaaS, the group’s newly launched one-stop service platform, to support listed companies in exploring compliant and efficient models for asset growth, facilitating broader participation of traditional financial institutions in the digital asset market.

Leveraging HashKey CaaS, HashKey Cloud Partners with Quantum Solutions on Japan's First DAT Staking for Listed Company's Digital Asset Expansion



Hong Kong, November 4 — At the RWA: Onboard Summit 2025 hosted by HashKey Group @HashKeyGroup , HashKey Cloud @HashKeyCloud, a global… pic.twitter.com/D2cnGUxtxN — HashKey Cloud (@HashKeyCloud) November 4, 2025

Ethereum Institutional Staking Gains Momentum

Institutional‑grade staking of Ethereum has evolved in 2025: major firms are increasingly allocating ETH into staking strategies that offer steady yields. Furthermore, the supply of staked ETH has grown, signaling a maturation of the staking market and a structural shift in how ETH is used by institutions.

Recently, institutional blockchain infrastructure provider Blockdaemon announced the introduction of its Earn Stack service, a decentralized finance (DeFi) and staking platform aimed at institutions, enabling access to opportunities across more than 50 protocols.

In parallel, Hex Trust has added custody and staking support for stETH, the liquid staking token from Lido, enabling institutions to stake ETH and access DeFi liquidity without setting up their own infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

