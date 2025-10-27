HashKey Cloud Launches Three-Month Fee Waiver To Support Ethereum Stakers Amid Exit Queue Delays

In Brief HashKey Cloud has launched a three-month fee waiver for delegators to ease earnings fluctuations and support staking amid Ethereum’s extended validator queues.

Blockchain staking provider HashKey Cloud announced that it has introduced a new initiative offering clients a three-month fee waiver when they delegate assets to its validator nodes, aiming to smooth potential earnings fluctuations and provide a secure, uninterrupted staking experience.

This move comes amid ongoing pressures in Ethereum’s validator ecosystem, where approximately 2.2 million ETH are pending exit with an average delay of 38 days, and over 1.2 million ETH are in the activation queue, facing about a 21-day wait. The prolonged exit queue has created operational challenges for stakers, affecting liquidity, yield timing, and the overall staking experience.

HashKey Cloud Strengthens Asset Security And Launches ETF Staking Pro To Expand Ethereum Staking Access

As a leading global Web3 infrastructure provider and core member of HashKey Group. According to the service, the security and reliability of its clients’ assets remain a core priority. Since its establishment, the company has provided trusted blockchain infrastructure and staking solutions, combining operational excellence with innovative practices to maintain client confidence.

Entering the Ethereum staking sector in 2020, HashKey Cloud has overseen $4 billion in assets under staking, achieving zero asset losses through geo-distributed infrastructure, 99.99% uptime, and meticulous operational oversight. To further protect clients, the company partnered in August 2025 with OneInfinity by OneDegree, a leading licensed digital asset insurer in Asia, to provide slashing insurance covering risks from validator downtime, operational errors, or penalties.

In 2025, HashKey Cloud introduced ETF Staking Pro, a dedicated solution for Ethereum ETF staking, supporting the MicroBit Ethereum Spot ETF and the Bosera HashKey Virtual Asset Ether ETF, enabling both institutional and retail investors to participate. Its advanced API and intuitive dashboard offer real-time visibility and control over assets, reducing downtime and errors while enhancing transparency.

