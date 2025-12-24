en en
Business News Report Technology
December 24, 2025

HashKey Capital Announces First Closing Of $250M Fund IV To Advance Global Blockchain Adoption

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 24, 2025 at 3:16 am Updated: December 24, 2025 at 3:16 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 24, 2025 at 3:16 am

In Brief

HashKey Capital closed $250 million in commitments for its fourth multi-strategy fund, Fund IV, aiming for $500 million to invest in scalable blockchain infrastructure, applications, and new digital asset opportunities.

HashKey Capital Launches Fund IV With $250M First Closing To Accelerate Blockchain Innovation

HashKey Capital, a digital asset and blockchain investment firm, announced the closing of its fourth fund, HashKey Fintech Multi-Strategy Fund IV, with total commitments of $250 million, surpassing initial expectations and attracting interest from a wide range of global institutional investors. The fund aims to reach a final AUM of $500 million.

Managed by HashKey Capital Investment, part of the broader HashKey Group, Fund IV includes participation from institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s first fund delivered a DPI of over 10x, reflecting sustained institutional demand for blockchain-focused investments despite global market fluctuations.

Fund IV will employ a multi-strategy approach, targeting digital asset initiatives with emphasis on infrastructure, scalable solutions, and mass adoption use cases. The strategy integrates public-market investments with liquidity-driven crossover opportunities to address structural inefficiencies, alongside selective private-market allocations designed to enhance returns and support innovation within the digital assets sector.

HashKey Capital To Strengthen Global Blockchain Leadership With Multi-Strategy Fund

Since its founding in 2018, HashKey Capital has established itself as a notable participant in the global blockchain ecosystem, managing over $1 billion in assets and supporting more than 400 projects worldwide. The firm was an early institutional investor in Ethereum and has demonstrated a consistent ability to identify impactful technologies. Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong and Japan, HashKey Capital is recognized for its regulated investment operations, being among the first in Hong Kong to obtain licenses for securities dealing, advisory, and asset management services.

The firm has played a key role in developing the region’s cryptocurrency infrastructure, including launching Hong Kong’s first Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and organizing the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, serving as a bridge between Eastern and Western blockchain communities. Its liquid products include actively managed digital asset funds as well as the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 

HashKey Fintech Multi-Strategy Fund IV is targeting over $500 million to connect traditional financial capital with blockchain assets. It is designed to offer institutional-level exposure across blockchain technologies, investing in infrastructure, tools, and applications with potential for widespread adoption.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

