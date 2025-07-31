Hack Seasons Conference Cannes: Venture Capital’s Take On Stablecoin

In Brief The Hack Seasons Conference in Cannes spotlighted the evolving role of stablecoins, regulatory progress like the Genius Act, and contrarian VC investment strategies focused on sustainable innovation and long-term value in crypto’s rapidly shifting landscape.

As July wrapped up, let’s look back at the Hack Season Conference in Cannes — a timely gathering that spotlighted one of crypto’s most active debates: stablecoins and the tension between hype and long-term value.

Hosted by Mickey Hardy of the Arcadia Group, the panel starred:

Terry Culver — President of DFG;

Casper Johansen — Co-Founder of Spartan;

Ian Xu — Vice President of Foresight Ventures;

Zurab Kazhiloti — Founding Partner of Bitscale Capital.

These investors unpacked where they see real opportunity—and where they fear the market’s froth will fizzle out.

Stablecoins at the Epicenter

Mickey kicked things off by noting the whirlwind of developments this year: Circle’s IPO, passage of the Genius Act, and Q3–Q4 venture bets that have already outpaced the 2021 bull-run peak. To Ian of Foresight Ventures, this moment called for building bespoke stablecoin products in-house rather than merely backing external issuers. He envisions major brands—think Alipay or Amazon—minting their own tokens to simplify cross-border trade and tackle FX headaches, provided the right infrastructure and licenses come together.

From Meme to Mainstream: Institutional Rails and Yield

Zorach of Bitscale Capital brought the conversation from theory into practice. After dozens of meetings with traditional U.S. banks, he confirmed that institutional clients genuinely demand high-yield crypto offerings. “These banks are huge ships,” he said. “They need proper rails—and the Circle IPO is only the first of many.” What was once dismissed as hype is evolving into real financial plumbing, one where liquidity provisioning and yield-bearing tokens will play starring roles.

The Genius Act: Regulatory Clarity and Future Frontiers

When it came to regulation, Terry from Digital Finance Group provided firsthand insight into the recently passed Genius Act. By defining which tokens qualify as “stable” under U.S. law—and which fall outside—this legislation marks a turning point for legal certainty. Yet Terry emphasized that true market structure reform is only beginning; we may soon see algorithmic or collateral innovations that straddle the line between “stablecoin” and a broader class of on-chain financial instruments.

Navigating Noise: Trend-Spotting vs. Thesis-Building

With so many startups pivoting toward AI integrations and blockchain “for everything,” Mickey posed a critical question: how do you separate lasting narratives from passing fads? Zorach recommended a hybrid approach—invest alongside market momentum when justified, but maintain focus on technologies with ten-year staying power. Ian added that Foresight’s shift toward a fintech-like mindset has helped it zero in on user pain points—streamlining payments, cutting settlement times and unlocking sustainable yield—rather than chasing every token surge.

Contrarian Crypto Investment Strategies VCs Are Betting On in 2025

In a rapid-fire finale, each panelist revealed their contrarian wager for this cycle:

Casper (Spire): Web3 gaming remains out of favor but holds huge potential for mass user onboarding through digital-native experiences.

Terry (Digital Finance Group): Established “underdog” chains with seasoned developer communities and depressed token prices could stage powerful comebacks.

Zurab (Bitscale): Early bets on gaming guilds and DeFi infrastructure underscore the importance of conviction in founders over flashy roadmaps.

Ian (Foresight Ventures): Leveraging AI and media connections to help portfolio startups craft their stories—because narrative is as vital as code.

Key Takeaways from Hack Season Cannes

Cannes 2025 delivered more than sun-soaked networking—it brought into sharp relief how stablecoins have graduated from experiment to the bedrock of a new financial stack. From licensing hurdles to institutional demand, from regulatory breakthroughs to contrarian theses, the conversation highlighted both the challenges and immense promise ahead.

To hear every candid insight and spirited exchange, watch the full panel discussion here: Trends vs Fundamentals: What VCs Are Betting On

