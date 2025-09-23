Hack Seasons and More: Singapore’s Side Events Bringing Builders Together

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Singapore’s TOKEN2049 features the Hack Seasons Conference, a day-long event for innovative ideas, networking, and teamwork, alongside immersive events and technical workshops.

The TOKEN2049 takes center stage in Singapore this September, and the true energy pulses through the city’s side events. At the forefront is the Hack Seasons Conference, a day-long event focused on innovative ideas, networking, and teamwork. Hack Seasons is paired with a series of immersive events, including music-focused gatherings and in-depth technical workshops, giving builders, investors, and creators various opportunities to connect, learn, and influence the future of Web3.

Date: September 19, 2025

Location: The Westin Singapore, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2

On October 2, 2025, the Hack Seasons Conference (HSC’25) is set to take place at The Westin Singapore, running alongside TOKEN2049. This full-day event is designed to bring together innovators, investors, and builders in a relaxed setting, separate from the main conference rush. With two stages featuring parallel sessions, HSC’25 combines keynotes, panels, and curated discussions on the latest trends in blockchain, DeFi, and Web3 infrastructure.

Offstage, the conference focuses on nonstop networking, great food, and an atmosphere that fosters long-term business relationships. Backed by a strong community of ecosystem partners – known as “Brainport” – spanning infrastructure, DeFi, and gaming, HSC’25 aims to turn conversations into real partnerships. Located conveniently next to Marina Bay Sands, the conference offers TOKEN2049 attendees a high-value, intimate environment for meaningful collaboration at the heart of Singapore’s Web3 week.

Date: September 25, 2025

Get ready for an immersive event that combines Web3 and music culture. The Token of Love Music Festival, presented by Gate Group Global Conferences, offers a curated selection of food and drinks, official merchandise, and live entertainment in a festival setting. To get in, you’ll need to verify your token, but don’t worry – it’s not just a party, it’s also a chance to connect with like-minded people in a relaxed atmosphere outside of the typical business setting.

Date: September 29–30, 2025

Location: Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Rd, Singapore

Get ready for Sonic Summit 2025 in Singapore, where the EVM-blockchain community comes together for two days of talks, workshops, and social events. Building on the momentum from previous editions, like the one in Vienna, the Singapore event is designed to boost learning, collaboration, and ecosystem growth. You can look forward to in-depth discussions on technical topics, strategies for ecosystem expansion, and networking receptions that encourage casual conversations and new partnerships.

Date: September 30, 2025

Location: Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore

Get a deep dive into the Solana ecosystem at Solana APEX. The day features keynotes, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and live feedback sessions for founders building on Solana.

This event is all about engaging with the community: assessing product-market fit, showcasing real-world applications, and a networking mixer that brings together participants, sponsors, and ecosystem partners. If you’re developing on Solana or thinking about it, this event is a must-attend.

Date: September 28, 2025

Location: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore

The Singapore edition of Re(fundamentals) is a themed event that explores the core principles behind blockchain, modular architecture, verifiability, and the agentive Web. Hosted by AltLayer, with partners like EigenLayer, Brevis, Datahaven, Babylon, Automata, and more, it’s a gathering of top speakers from Web3, roll-ups, and AI.

This event focuses on rigorous thinking, real-world security, and the building blocks that enable responsible growth in blockchain systems. For those seeking an in-depth understanding and clarity on the future of blockchain technology, this session offers high value.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este