Hack Seasons Abu Dhabi Brings Together Global Investors, Family Offices, And Web3 Leaders For New Asset Management Edition

In Brief Hack Seasons Conference will host its first Asset Management edition in Abu Dhabi to explore crypto, institutional finance, and emerging technologies across panels on AI, DeFi, RWAs.

Hack Seasons Conference is set to host its first Asset Management edition in Abu Dhabi on December 9th–10th, bringing together the worlds of cryptocurrency and institutional assets.

The two-day event will provide a platform for companies to showcase their vision, connect with top-tier investors, and engage with founders, focusing on investing and digital asset management. Attendees will include family offices, Web2 and Web3 funds, and angel investors.

The conference will feature panels and discussions covering the most relevant trends in the cryptocurrency sector, including AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, PayFi, infrastructure, robotics, green energy, and digital asset integration with traditional finance. Topics will explore investments in sovereign funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate, hydrogen, data centers, fintech, and the evolving ecosystem of digital assets.

According to the schedule, the first day will open with a main-stage panel, “Digital Assets Are an Asset Class, Now Act Like It,” featuring Leeor Groen, Partner at Spartan; Akshat Vaidya, Managing Partner at Maelstrom; Mahmoud Ward, Director at Dubai Future District Fund; and Richard Muirhead, Co-Founder and Chairman of Fabric Ventures. This will be followed by a fireside chat, “Where Does Big Global Capital Go Next,” with leading industry figures.

Subsequent panels include “From Hedge Funds to DATco – New Structures for Alternative Assets” with Ryan Kim, Co-Founder & Partner of Hashed; Elliot Andrews CEO of Aspen Digital; and Daniel Reis Faria CEO of ZeroStack, and “Compute Is the New Reserve Asset: How AI Will Reprice Capital Markets,” featuring Andrew Sobko Founder and CEO of Argentum AI; Mark Rydon Co-Founder and CSO of Aethir; Raj Karan, CPO of IO.NET; and YQ, Founder of AltLayer. Additional discussions will cover stablecoins, cross-border payments, AI in trading, and the integration of tokenized markets into global finance.

In the afternoon, the panels “Stablecoins and Cross-Border Payments: Who Controls Liquidity?”, “Real-World Assets Are Not a Buzzword – They’re a Bid,” and “Tokenized Markets Are Here: How RWA Becomes the Core of Global Finance” will take place, followed by fireside chats on AI, privacy, and trading, featuring speakers from Etisalat Ventures, AI360, Goat Network, Tether, NeosLegal, TON, Tokinvest, Securitize, and other organizations.

Simultaneously, the innovation stage will host panels such as “The Future Stack of Digital Finance: Investments, Transactions, Custody, and the New Market Architecture” with Kevin Lee, CBO of Gate; Nenter Chow, global CEO of BitMart; and Yana Minaylova Head of Institutional Sales & BD, MENA at Binance. This will be followed by “Liquidity Without Borders – Building Cross-Chain Rails” and “PayFi, Remittances and Real-World Usage” featuring Dr. Sabrina Tachdjian, VP, Fintech & Payments at Hedera Foundation; Aishwary Gupta, Head of Payments at Polygon; Mo Ali Yusuf, founder of Fuze; Markus Menzl, CCO at AMINA Bank; and Saqr Ereiqat, Chairman of Dubai Digital Asset Association.

The afternoon will begin with a panel on blockchain infrastructure titled “The Infrastructure Race Nobody Sees: DA, ZK, Routing, and Bitcoin L2s Behind the Scenes,” featuring Shubham Bhandari, Head of Ecosystem at Manta; Mustafa Al-Bassam, Co-founder of Celestia; Charlie Hu, Co-founder of Bitlayer Labs; and Anurag Arjun, Co-founder of Avail. This will be followed by the fireside chat “Digital Culture as Capital: How Ownership Reshapes Global Economies,” with Yat Siu, Co-founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands.

Following this, the discussion will transition into “The Trust Layer: UX, Identity, and the Future of Secure On-Chain Interaction,” with industry leaders including Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet; Clarisse Hagège, Founder of DFNS; and Sebastien Badault, VP Enterprise at Ledger. Building on this focus on strategy and infrastructure, the next panel, “The End of Spray-and-Pray? What a Serious Token Portfolio Looks Like in the Next Cycle,” will examine investment approaches for the coming market cycle, featuring Alessia Baumgartner VP Ecosystems at DWF; Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands; and Sarah Abuagela, Partner at Ceras Ventures. The day will close with a forward-looking session, “The Builders’ Roundtable: What Will Actually Scale in 2026–2028,” where Melanie Mohr, Founder of PWR Chain, will lead a conversation featuring Anton Bukov, Co-founder of 1Inch; Sebastian Borget, Co-founder of The Sandbox; and AJ, Co-founder of EasyFlow.

Hack Seasons Conference Day Two Highlights Arab-China Summit, Robotics, DeFi, And Global Investment Strategies

The second day will focus on the Arab-China Investment and Technology Summit, robotics, data centers, longevity, RWA tokenization, ecosystem infrastructure, digital transactions, and policy and regulation.

Meanwhile, the Innovation Stage will open with “How Infrastructure, Compute, and Data Will Shape Global Investment Flows” panel, bringing together SEG, Head of AI and DevRel at Sonic; Scott Sigel, CEO of Helium; Irene Gao, President of Mining at Bitmain; and Marcin Kaźmierczak, Co-founder of RedStone. Another session, “Stablecoins, DeFi Settlement, and the New Architecture of Real Liquidity,” will feature Francesco Andreolí, Director of DevRel at MetaMask; Matthew Quek, Co-founder and COO of GRVT; Evgeny Gokhberg, Founder of Re7 Capital; Ayt Belyalov, Partnerships Director at Wintermute; and Alex Smirnov, Co-founder of Debridge. Further session “Institutional Capital, Real Infrastructure: Structuring, Risk Management and Market Expansion”, featuring Farbod Sadeghian, founder of TheBlock; Georges Mouawad, General Manager ME at Lionsoul Global; Henson Orser, Founder and CEO of Soter Insure; and Olivier Dang, Head of Ventures at Laser Digital.

In the afternoon, the panel “Venture Allocation 2026–2028 – Global Cycles, New Geographies, and Institutional Priorities” will take place, featuring Erhan Korhaliller, Founder and CEO of EAK Digital; John Fiorelli from Kenetic; David Gan, Founder and General Partner of Inception Capital; and Catrina Wang, General Partner at Portal Ventures. The conference will conclude with sessions on institutional integration of RWAs, credit infrastructure, on-chain finance, and innovation and regulatory strategies for the next digital cycle.

This lineup highlights Hack Seasons Conference as a key meeting point for investors, founders, and innovators to explore the future of digital assets, institutional finance, and emerging technologies.

