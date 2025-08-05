Grvt Unveils 2025 Roadmap Focusing On Advanced Trading Features, Institutional‑Grade Strategies, And Community‑Driven Social Layer

In Brief Grvt has released its 2025 roadmap, detailing plans to enhance trading capabilities, expand wealth‑building strategies, and introduce a community‑driven social layer within its fully on‑chain investment and trading platform.

Onchain investment and trading platform Grvt has unveiled its updated 2025 roadmap, outlining its main development pillars, which include establishing trust, enhancing trading capabilities, introducing strategies for user wealth growth and management, and creating a social engagement layer.

According to the roadmap, following the foundation of trust, the focus shifts to scaling liquidity and streamlining the trading process. These elements aim to combine centralized exchange-level performance with decentralized finance-level control, enabling faster and safer transactions. Planned product launches for late 2025 to early 2026 include a spot orderbook and automated market maker for direct spot token trading, unified margin allowing the use of stablecoins, large-cap assets, or tokenized real-world assets as collateral, an elastic decentralized finance (DeFi) swap with zero-knowledge (ZK) interoperability to act as a central liquidity hub within the ZKsync Elastic Chain, and an on-chain options orderbook with institutional-grade infrastructure. Additionally, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) such as US Treasuries and private funds will be made available for trading.

After optimizing trading, the next stage focuses on enabling capital to generate greater returns through strategies traditionally available only to institutional investors. These will be curated, tested, and trustless to enhance user confidence in wealth growth. Notable upcoming features include automated trade signals based on backtested performance data, as well as Strategy 2.0: Fund of Funds, a trust-free robo-advisory system for diversified strategy investments aligned with specific risk-reward profiles.

The roadmap also prioritizes making financial management more seamless, with developments such as Grvt Mobile 2.0—an upgraded, mobile-first platform for trading, strategy copying, and fund bridging, scheduled for August 2025—and the Elastic Bridge, enabling instant bridging of non-stable assets like BTC, XRP, and SOL from multiple chains, targeted for late 2025 to early 2026.

Finally, the social layer aims to foster a community-driven trading ecosystem, where recognition is based on verified performance rather than marketing. Features planned for early to mid-2026 include an enhanced trader profile showcasing key performance metrics, leaderboards and badges for ranking and rewards, social trading groups for signal sharing and copy trading, and social rewards for users whose strategies or trades attract followers and investment.

Grvt: Building Fully On‑Chain Financial Ecosystem For Seamless Trading, Investing, And Wealth Growth

Grvt is designed to make trading and investing as straightforward as using a familiar finance application, while maintaining complete user control over funds. Functioning as a hybrid exchange and investment marketplace, it operates fully on-chain, is powered by peer participation, and is accessible to a broad audience.

At present, the platform supports high-speed trading of cryptocurrency perpetuals and the ability to invest modest amounts into strategies managed by established firms and experienced traders. In the near future, it will also facilitate trading and investment in spot markets, options, and tokenized real-world assets, all within a single interface. Transactions are secured on Ethereum, ensuring self-custody and preventing access by third parties, including Grvt itself. The platform integrates trading, investing, and wealth management in an intuitive, fast, and streamlined application designed to keep assets fully under user ownership.

The overarching objective is to establish an on-chain financial infrastructure that enables any participant to build wealth using the same caliber of tools available to top-tier traders, supported by peer-to-peer collaboration, verifiable performance data, and carefully curated, high-quality features.

The core elements of the platform are structured to make finance more accessible and effective for a wide range of users. The chain operates as a zero-knowledge Stack Validium network, ensuring self-custody and transparency. The exchange component offers smooth market access, deep liquidity, and user-friendly trading tools to simplify buying, selling, and executing strategies.

The investment platform enables trust-based allocation into strategies managed by professional traders or curated products, with all results verifiable on-chain to minimize uncertainty in wealth growth. The social layer transforms trading performance into measurable credibility, allowing the creation of trading groups, the exchange of insights, collaborative strategy development, and opportunities for collective earnings and improved investment outcomes.

