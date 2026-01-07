Grvt Establishes Institute To Promote Global Crypto Education In Collaboration With KII

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Grvt has launched Grvt Institute, a non-commercial educational initiative in partnership with the Korea Insurance Institute, to provide foundational, risk-aware crypto and blockchain training, beginning with a pilot program in South Korea and aiming for a global rollout.

Grvt, a high-capacity cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the creation of Grvt Institute, an educational initiative aimed at promoting global understanding of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The institute’s first program is a cryptocurrency literacy pilot in South Korea, developed in collaboration with the Korea Insurance Institute (보험연수원), a prominent institution in financial education.

Unlike exchange-driven platforms that often serve marketing purposes, Grvt Institute operates as a non-commercial, public-focused initiative. Structured similarly to professional certification programs, the pilot will offer offline, cohort-based education to retail participants regardless of their prior experience. The curriculum will cover core concepts of cryptocurrency, risk management, and decentralized finance (DeFi), concluding with a certificate of completion.

Following the initial offline cohorts, Grvt plans to expand the program into a fully online global curriculum. The initiative seeks to remove barriers to entry in cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption by emphasizing foundational knowledge, strong awareness of associated risks, and practical security training. This effort aligns with Grvt’s broader mission, supported by its recent $19 million Series A funding, to enhance privacy and scalability in on-chain financial systems.

Global adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies has advanced more quickly than educational initiatives, resulting in many users lacking a clear grasp of basic blockchain concepts, self-custody practices, and risk management strategies. This gap has led to preventable losses, suboptimal decision-making, and a decrease in public confidence.

Grvt Institute was created to address this need by providing foundational, unbiased education that prioritizes comprehension over speculation. In partnership with respected organizations such as the Korea Insurance Institute, the program combines blockchain instruction with established financial risk management principles. The initiative seeks to establish a higher standard for professional, credible education within the Web3 ecosystem.

Korea Pilot Marks The First Step Toward Global Crypto Education

South Korea was chosen as the initial market for the launch due to its high levels of digital adoption and active public engagement with emerging financial technologies. In collaboration with the Korea Insurance Institute, Grvt Institute blends blockchain-specific knowledge with decades of expertise in financial education and consumer protection. The inaugural cohort of the program is planned to begin in February 2026.

The program emphasizes neutrality and public interest, providing balanced coverage of both the potential opportunities and risks of blockchain and digital assets. Its curriculum focuses on essential topics, including blockchain fundamentals, major categories of digital assets, market mechanics, and critical risk awareness. The content is developed in partnership with established financial institutions to ensure credibility and professional standards. Cohort-based learning is structured to culminate in a certificate of completion, reinforcing the educational framework.

Following the Korea pilot, Grvt Institute intends to refine the model and expand it into a comprehensive global digital curriculum. As the digital asset sector continues to evolve, Grvt considers education a foundational component of the Web3 ecosystem. By fostering public understanding and awareness, the initiative aims to create a more informed, resilient, and secure environment for future participants.

Grvt Institute: Core Principles And Educational Mission

Grvt Institute aims to establish itself as a core educational pillar for a safer and more sustainable digital asset ecosystem. The organization emphasizes that the responsible, long-term adoption of crypto and blockchain technologies requires an equal commitment to public understanding as to technological advancement. This approach is based on the principle that education is essential for building trust.

“Crypto and DeFi represent a meaningful shift in how financial systems can work, but technology alone is not enough,” said Hong Yea, Co-Founder and CEO of Grvt, in a written statement. “If we want responsible, long-term adoption, we must invest in education. Grvt Institute is our commitment to helping people understand what crypto and blockchain actually are, how to use them safely, and how they can create real value beyond speculation,” he added.

To achieve this, Grvt Institute provides clear and accessible instruction designed to give users foundational knowledge for navigating digital assets responsibly, raise awareness of financial and security risks, highlight practical applications and long-term potential of blockchain and decentralized finance, and foster a global community of informed participants capable of supporting and educating one another.

“This program represents a meaningful step forward in bringing structured, credible education on crypto and blockchain to the broader Korean public,” said Ha Tae-kyung, President of the Korea Insurance Institute, in a written statement. “We are pleased to collaborate with Grvt on what is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Korea, combining financial risk education with emerging digital asset knowledge in a responsible and accessible way,” he added.

The initiative begins with the pilot program in South Korea, which is intended to serve as a scalable model for expanding cryptocurrency education worldwide.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

