Gracy Chen Predicts Potential Bitcoin Bull Run Following US Shutdown Resolution And Fed’s Rate Cut

In Brief Bitget CEO Gracy Chen suggests that the end of the US government shutdown and a potential Federal Reserve rate cut could trigger a Bitcoin bull run, possibly pushing the price toward $150,000.

CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, Gracy Chen, recently discussed Bitcoin pricing and exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows in an interview with Forbes, offering insights into potential market recovery following the October 10th crash. She observed that rising Bitcoin ETF inflows toward the end of the week could indicate that both Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market are positioned for a rebound.

In a subsequent post on social media platform X, Gracy Chen elaborated that Bitcoin’s price is currently driven primarily by US liquidity rather than inflows from Europe, the Middle East, or Asia. According to her, capital from these other regions tends to flow more toward gold and equities, which may explain the strong performance of commodities such as gold, AI-focused US stocks, and China’s equity index earlier this year.

Gracy Chen highlighted that once the US government shutdown concludes—Polymarket currently predicts the record-breaking 44-day shutdown could end on November 14th—fiscal spending and market liquidity are expected to resume. Should the Federal Reserve halt its balance sheet reduction and initiate a rate-cutting cycle in December, Bitget CEO suggests this could trigger a new Bitcoin bull run, given Bitcoin’s sensitivity to liquidity as an asset class.

She also reflected on a prediction made in January that Bitcoin could surpass $130,000 in 2025 and potentially reach $150,000 to $200,000. While these levels have not yet been realized, Gracy Chen noted that once the US government shutdown ends and the Federal Reserve moves toward easing, reaching $150,000 could occur as soon as Q4 2025 or Q1 2026.

Gracy Chen concluded by sharing that her personal cryptocurrency positions are fully allocated, though she emphasized that this is not financial advice. She expressed optimism about witnessing a new Bitcoin all-time high alongside other market participants.

US Government Shutdown Nears Resolution, While Future Interest Rate Cut Remains Uncertain

US lawmakers have made progress toward ending the ongoing government shutdown, with the Senate passing a highly contested funding bill on Monday. If approved by the House of Representatives, the measure would then be sent to President Donald Trump for signature, potentially ending the longest shutdown in US history.

Contributing to optimism, a Sunday night post by Donald Trump hinted at a $2,000 “dividend” funded through tariff revenues. Prediction market data from Polymarket currently assigns an 86% probability that the shutdown could conclude between November 12th and 15th.

Amid speculation over a resolution, Bitcoin prices surged. After falling to $99,300 on Friday, BTC rose approximately 6.7%, reaching around $105,163 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

At the same time, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted disagreements among policymakers, noting that a December rate cut is not guaranteed. Some officials remain cautious due to inflation remaining above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, while others advocating for lower rates are concerned about potential labor market deterioration.

The shutdown has limited the release of official economic data, leaving policymakers constrained. Markets currently price in roughly a 63% chance of a third rate reduction in December, although this probability has been gradually declining since the Federal Reserve’s October meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch.

