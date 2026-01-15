Google’s Gemini Gains Personal Intelligence Feature To Deliver Context-Aware AI Experiences

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Google has launched a privacy-focused Personal Intelligence feature in its Gemini AI app, now in US beta, enabling context-aware assistance by securely integrating user-approved Google services.

Technology company Google has unveiled a new Personal Intelligence capability within its Gemini AI application, designed to enhance user interaction by allowing Gemini to draw from connected Google services.

Introduced as a beta feature in the United States, the update represents a further step in Google’s broader effort to develop AI that is more responsive, intuitive and adaptable to individual needs.

With user permission, the system can integrate data from platforms such as Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube and Search through a streamlined setup process, giving Gemini additional context to deliver more relevant assistance while maintaining strong privacy controls and user choice.

Within the Gemini AI platform, Google’s Personal Intelligence capability is designed to combine advanced reasoning with precise retrieval of information from connected sources, enabling the system to generate context-aware and highly relevant responses. By drawing on this data, Gemini can assist with practical tasks, provide informed recommendations, and support planning across a wide range of everyday activities, from shopping decisions to travel preparation.

Today, we’re introducing Personal Intelligence.



With your permission, Gemini can now securely connect information from Google apps like @Gmail, @GooglePhotos, Search and @YouTube history with a single tap to make Gemini uniquely helpful & personalized to *you* ✨



This feature… pic.twitter.com/79zKJGA5ft — Google (@Google) January 14, 2026

Privacy-First Design And User-Controlled Data Access

At the same time, the feature has been developed with privacy as a central principle. Activation is optional, users decide which applications are linked, and access can be modified or disabled at any point. When enabled, Gemini references connected content solely to respond to specific requests, without directly using personal files such as emails or photos to train the underlying models. Instead, limited interaction data, stripped of identifiable details, is used to improve performance. The system also seeks to clarify the sources behind its responses and allows users to correct, regenerate or temporarily disable personalization within any conversation.

Access to Personal Intelligence is currently being introduced in the United States for select Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, with support across web, Android and iOS. Broader availability, including international expansion and future access through AI Mode in Search, is planned, while the feature remains limited to personal Google accounts rather than enterprise or education environments.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

