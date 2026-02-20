Google Unveils Gemini 3.1 Pro, Advancing AI Reasoning And Multi‑Step Development Capabilities

In Brief Google introduced Gemini 3.1 Pro as a major upgrade to its AI system, presenting it as a more capable model for complex reasoning, creative development and multi‑step technical tasks across its consumer, enterprise and developer platforms.

Technology company Google announced that it has released the Gemini 3.1 Pro, the upgraded core intelligence. In its latest update, the company positions 3.1 Pro as a noticeably smarter and more capable foundation for handling complex problem‑solving, with broad deployment across Vertex AI, Gemini Enterprise and other platforms. The release is presented as part of Google’s wider push toward agent‑driven workflows and business transformation.

Google describes 3.1 Pro as a model built for situations where straightforward answers fall short, emphasizing its ability to manage layered reasoning and support demanding technical tasks. According to the company, the model shows measurable improvements on several established benchmarks, including higher verified scores on SWE‑Bench, ARC‑AGI‑2 and Terminal‑Bench 2.0. These gains are framed as indicators of more reliable performance for developers who depend on consistent reasoning quality.

The update highlights the model’s capacity to plan and execute multi‑step workflows, from navigating repositories to debugging and testing. Google notes that the improvements are intended to translate beyond benchmark results into real‑world utility, particularly in areas where logic and creativity intersect. Demonstrations shared by the company include one‑shot full‑stack development, generation of animated front‑end interfaces, and the creation of complex Three.js scenes with dynamic physics and lighting.

Expanding Creative And Technical Capabilities

Google also points to 3.1 Pro’s performance in creative coding, including the ability to generate complete shaders and music visualizers. To illustrate these capabilities, the company introduced RepotoViralVideo, an open‑source application that converts GitHub repositories into promotional videos. The tool uses 3.1 Pro to analyze a repository, draft a script, and coordinate media generation through a multi‑step pipeline.

The rollout begins in preview for developers through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio, Gemini CLI, Antigravity and Android Studio. Enterprises can access the model via Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise, while consumers will find it in the Gemini app and NotebookLM, with higher usage limits for Pro and Ultra plan subscribers. Google states that the release builds on progress made since Gemini 3 Pro’s launch in November and will continue to evolve as the company refines agentic workflows ahead of general availability.

