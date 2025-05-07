en en
News Report Technology
May 07, 2025

Google Unveils Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview With Advanced Coding And Video Recognition Capabilities

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 07, 2025 at 8:10 am Updated: May 07, 2025 at 8:10 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 07, 2025 at 8:10 am

In Brief

Google has launched an early preview of Gemini 2.5 Pro I/O Edition, featuring advanced capabilities in UI development, code editing, and video understanding, while outperforming competitors on LM Arena and WebDev Arena benchmarks.

Google Unveils Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview With Advanced Coding And Video Recognition Capabilities

AI research division of technology company Google, Google DeepMind has announced the early access release of the Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O edition). This latest version of the Gemini model introduces notable enhancements in coding capabilities, particularly in the development of interactive web applications. 

These updates build on the positive reception of the original Gemini 2.5 Pro’s performance in areas such as coding and multimodal reasoning. In addition to improvements in front-end development, the model now supports more advanced tasks including code transformation, code editing, and the creation of complex, agent-based workflows.

The updated Gemini 2.5 Pro has achieved a leading position on the WebDev Arena Leaderboard, surpassing the previous version by 147 Elo points. This ranking reflects user preferences in evaluating models’ abilities to generate visually appealing and functional web applications.

The model also maintains strong performance in areas such as native multimodal input processing and long-context comprehension. It has demonstrated state-of-the-art results in video understanding, achieving a benchmark score of 84.8% on VideoMME.

Developers can access the updated Gemini 2.5 Pro through the Gemini API on platforms such as Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. It is also integrated into the Gemini app, where it supports features like Canvas and allows users to build interactive web applications with minimal input.

Gemini 2.5 Pro: What Is It? 

Gemini 2.5 Pro is a highly capable artificial intelligence model created by Google DeepMind, intended for use in complex tasks that demand advanced reasoning and programming functionality. It is designed to work with multiple input formats such as text, code, images, audio, and video, and it can manage up to one million tokens within a single context window. This enables the model to handle large-scale data processing and tackle detailed analytical problems.

The model has shown competitive results in a range of performance evaluations, with particularly strong outcomes in disciplines such as mathematics, software development, and multimodal comprehension.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
