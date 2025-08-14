Google Rolls Out ‘Personal Context’ And Temporary Chat Features In Gemini To Enhance Conversational Relevance And Privacy

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Google is introducing a ‘personal context’ memory in Gemini for more relevant responses, alongside Temporary Chat to keep conversations excluded from memory.

Technology company Google announced that it has updated its Gemini application to enhance its capabilities as a more personalized, proactive, and powerful assistant, giving users increased control over their data. The application now incorporates a feature that allows it to learn from past conversations, enabling more tailored responses over time. By referencing previous chats, Gemini can deliver more relevant suggestions based on preferences and interactions, making conversations feel more natural and connected.

For example, if a user has discussed comic book characters or specific book recommendations, Gemini can use that context to offer themed suggestions, such as birthday party ideas or book recommendations that align with your tastes. Similarly, if a user has brainstormed YouTube content ideas in the past, Gemini can suggest new content concepts based on the user’s interests.

This personalized feature is gradually rolling out, starting with the 2.5 Pro model in selected countries, and will soon expand to other models and regions. The setting is enabled by default, but users can choose to turn it on or off at any time through the application’s settings under “Personal context” and manage their data through the “Gemini Apps Activity” section.

We’re introducing a new setting that allows Gemini to learn from your past conversations over time.



When this setting is on, Gemini remembers key details and preferences you've shared, leading to more natural and relevant conversations, as if you're collaborating with a partner… pic.twitter.com/4sgCpYQYOD — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) August 13, 2025

Google Introduces Temporary Chat And Enhanced Data Controls In Gemini App To Improve Privacy And User Choice

Google has also unveiled a new feature in the Gemini application called Temporary Chat, designed to allow users to engage in conversations without influencing future interactions. This feature is particularly useful for situations where users may wish to explore private topics or brainstorm ideas that fall outside their usual style. Temporary Chats will not appear in recent chat history or in Gemini Apps Activity, and they will not be used to personalize the application’s responses or train Google’s AI models. The chats are retained for a maximum of 72 hours to facilitate responses and process any feedback provided by users. This feature is being gradually rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, the way content such as files and photos is handled within the application is being updated. In the coming weeks, the “Gemini Apps Activity” setting will be renamed to “Keep Activity.” When enabled, a sample of future uploads will be used to help enhance Google services for all users. Those who prefer not to have their data used in this way can turn off this setting or use Temporary Chats. If the Gemini Apps Activity setting is already disabled, the new “Keep Activity” setting will remain off, but it can be turned on at any time. Additionally, a new control has been introduced allowing users to decide whether the audio, video, and screens shared with Gemini via the mic button or Gemini Live are used to improve Google services. This option is off by default, but can be activated whenever preferred. Further details on this can be found in the Gemini Apps Privacy Hub.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson