News Report Technology
July 23, 2025

GoMining Launchpad Debuts With Bitlayer, The Leading Bitcoin DeFi Infrastructure

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 23, 2025 at 3:05 am Updated: July 23, 2025 at 3:05 am
Edited and fact-checked: July 23, 2025 at 3:05 am

In Brief

GoMining has named Bitlayer as the first project on its BTCFi-focused Launchpad, offering early token sale access to its users while supporting Bitlayer’s expansion through infrastructure integration, strategic partnerships, and a growing role in the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem.

GoMining Launchpad Debuts With Bitlayer, The Leading Bitcoin DeFi Infrastructure

Bitcoin-focused platform GoMining introduced Bitlayer as the first project to launch on its BTCFi-oriented GoMining Launchpad, establishing a connection between one of the fastest-expanding Bitcoin Layer 2 networks and GoMining’s user base, which includes millions of miners, gamers, and token holders. This collaboration allows GoMining Launchpad participants early access to Bitlayer’s forthcoming token sale, while providing Bitlayer with exposure to GoMining’s engaged community and hashrate-backed infrastructure.

Bitlayer’s inclusion on the platform follows its recent migration to the BitVM Bridge mainnet, a trust-minimized bridge with a single-signer design that enables the conversion of native BTC to Peg-BTC (YBTC) for use across compatible smart-contract environments. This transition builds on the earlier launch of Bitlayer Network V1 in May 2024, with the release of V2 expected later in the quarter. Bitlayer reached a peak total value locked (TVL) of $850 million in December 2024 and currently maintains approximately $390 million, positioning it among the top three Bitcoin DeFi networks. Its fast growth has earned it recognition from platforms like Binance Square, which previously ranked it just behind Core Chain. The network’s expansion also supported a successful fundraising effort of $25 million in seed and Series A investments, backed by firms including Franklin Templeton, Polychain Capital, and Framework Ventures, contributing to a valuation of $300 million.

Bitlayer Expands Cross-Chain Reach With Strategic Integrations To Boost Bitcoin Liquidity In DeFi Ecosystems

The project is also advancing through several strategic partnerships, with its newly introduced bridge already integrated—or scheduled for integration—with networks such as Sui, Base, and Arbitrum. These developments are designed to expand the flow of Bitcoin liquidity into Ethereum-compatible and other blockchain environments. A notable milestone in May involved the creation of YBTC, a Bitcoin-pegged asset launched in collaboration with Sui. This asset maintains a 1:1 value ratio with BTC while utilizing Sui’s high-performance infrastructure to engage with yield-generating DeFi protocols. Bitlayer has also indicated that further partnerships with Starknet, Sonic, and Plume are in progress to expand support for the broader BitVM technology stack.

“Our Launchpad was built to spotlight category-defining teams, and Bitlayer checks every box: production-ready code, institutional backing, and a solution to Bitcoin’s liquidity gridlock,” said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining, in a written statement. “By bringing Bitlayer’s BitVM Bridge to our community, we’re not just creating early-stage access for token holders — we’re accelerating the maturation of the entire Bitcoin DeFi stack,” he added.

“GoMining’s hashpower-anchored ecosystem is the ideal springboard for Bitlayer. Together, we can channel native BTC into lending, trading, and market-making while preserving the security principles that made Bitcoin dominant in the first place,” said Charlie Hu, co-founder of Bitlayer, in a written statement. “Launchpad participation will help us distribute YBTC to users who already understand on-chain yield,” he added.

The specifics of the Bitlayer token sale, including tiered allocations for veGOMINING stakers and Digital Miner holders, are expected to be released shortly on the GoMining Launchpad portal. An ask-me-anything session featuring representatives from both teams is planned to take place ahead of the registration window. Token distribution will occur at the time of the network’s Token Generation Event, in accordance with GoMining’s standard vesting and refund conditions.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

