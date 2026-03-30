GoMining: Crypto Has Found Its Sweet Spot In Travel — And The Infrastructure Is Finally Catching Up

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief GoMining CEO Mark Zalan on how crypto is reshaping travel payments — and what it will take to make digital assets a mainstream booking option.

Crypto has found its sweet spot in travel: according to CoinsPaid, crypto-funded trips are growing 38% year-over-year, and Travala.com data shows that crypto travelers deliver three times the lifetime value of fiat users. As digital assets move from speculation to everyday spending, travel is emerging as one of the most natural use cases — and the infrastructure is finally catching up.

GoMining is now taking that shift a step further, unveiling the first hotel booking platform natively integrated into the Bitcoin ecosystem. Users can search, reserve, and pay for accommodations directly within the GoMining app using BTC, GOMINING tokens, or USDT — no withdrawals, no third-party platforms, no friction. Every confirmed stay earns cashback in terahashes per second (TH/s), instantly boosting the user’s mining power and long-term BTC earning potential — something no traditional booking platform can offer. All of this runs on direct integration with GoMining’s mining infrastructure spanning the U.S., Africa, and South America.

We sat down with Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining team to explore what this launch means for the future of crypto in travel — and what it will take to make digital asset payments truly mainstream.

What is the current state of cryptocurrency adoption in the travel industry, and where do you see the biggest gaps?

Crypto-funded trips are growing at roughly 38% year over year, and crypto travelers can generate up to three times the lifetime value of traditional users. Analysts also expect crypto to make up as much as 15% of travel bookings by 2027 in parts of Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe. That tells me this is becoming a real fit for travel, especially in markets where people are already used to cross-border payments and digital-first services.

Traveling with crypto is getting easier, but the industry still feels less mature than many other digital services. People expect bookings to work instantly and payments to be straightforward — and right now, that is still where cards and banking apps are stronger. Crypto has gaps around merchant acceptance, cost clarity, and ease of use, but none of those issues are impossible to solve.

What are the main barriers preventing wider crypto adoption for travel services, from both the provider and consumer sides?

Both sides see potential in crypto for travel, but each is dealing with a different set of practical concerns.

On the consumer side, people may be open to crypto, but they do not want any uncertainty at checkout. If merchant acceptance is limited, fees fluctuate, or the risk of making a mistake still feels too high, they step back.

On the provider side, the question is whether crypto can fit into the way travel already works — where settlement, cancellations, refunds, and customer support all have to be handled properly. There is also a compliance layer to consider. When regulation is still unclear and the tax or reporting side does not feel settled, most providers would rather wait than rework their payment flow too early. That is a big reason adoption has moved more slowly than many expected.

How does GoMining’s platform address the challenges that have historically hindered crypto use for everyday travel bookings?

We saw travel as a natural next step inside the ecosystem our users already use. More broadly, a new vertical is starting to form around travel, where payments, rewards, and digital assets are becoming part of the same financial stack. Trips can now be funded, paid for, and increasingly monetized through crypto-native systems.

Inside GoMining’s ecosystem, users can already mine BTC, hold it in their wallet, and access additional yield opportunities. With GoMining Travel, they can now also search, book, and pay for hotel stays directly from the balances they already have. Their wallet, VIP status, and miners are all connected, so travel becomes part of the same environment where users mine, hold, earn, and spend. Every completed stay also adds TH/s cashback to a selected miner over time, creating a financial loop inside the ecosystem.

What behaviors or characteristics of crypto users contribute to their higher lifetime value?

I do not think it comes down to one factor. What the data shows is that crypto travelers tend to spend more per booking, stay longer, and return more often — and that is really what drives the difference in lifetime value.

You can also see the same pattern in the wider market, where crypto travel payments are growing quickly and average transaction sizes remain materially higher than those of fiat users. To me, that says this is not just a payment preference — it is a more engaged type of customer behavior.

What infrastructure changes are required for hotels to accept Bitcoin directly, and is the technical barrier significant?

Hotels and other travel providers do not need to become blockchain operators to accept Bitcoin directly. The real requirement is a payment layer that fits into their existing commercial systems — one that connects cleanly with booking engines, property management systems, payment reconciliation, refund workflows, invoicing, and customer support.

In practice, the biggest challenge is not usually on the hotel side alone, but in the infrastructure around it. Providers need a processor or payments partner that can handle wallet-to-merchant settlement, exchange-rate management, confirmations, and the operational complexities that come with travel transactions — especially cancellations, amendments, and refunds. They also need reporting that makes accounting and compliance manageable, rather than creating a separate manual process.

The cost and technical barrier can be significant if a hotel tries to build this internally — for most travel providers, that would be too complex and too far from their core business. But if the infrastructure is offered as an integrated service, the barrier becomes much lower.

How does the regulatory landscape affect crypto payment adoption in travel, and which regions are moving fastest?

Regulation affects crypto travel payments in a very practical way: it determines whether a hotel, airline, or booking platform can treat Bitcoin as a usable payment method or as a compliance problem.

The markets that move faster are usually the ones where licensing, AML obligations, and reporting expectations are already clearly defined. That is why Europe, with MiCA and the EU’s crypto transfer rules, is structurally better placed to support adoption, even if compliance there is stricter. Dubai is another example — VARA gives businesses a dedicated virtual-asset framework instead of leaving them in a grey zone. Singapore also provides clarity, with a defined regime for digital token service providers and stablecoins.

Beyond your platform, what trends signal growing readiness for crypto payments in travel?

The strongest signals are coming from both user behavior and the payment infrastructure itself. We are seeing more people fund and manage their travel spending through wallets and crypto services rather than traditional banks — and that is especially true in cross-border situations, where stablecoins and wallet-based payments can reduce conversion costs and settlement delays.

At the same time, our data makes it clear that users want to use crypto for everyday purchases, and travel is a very natural category for that. User demand is building, and that is usually how broader adoption starts.

What would it take for crypto to become a mainstream travel payment option, on par with credit cards?

It has to feel as simple and dependable as anything people already use every day. Travelers should not have to think twice about how a payment works or what might go wrong after they book. Incentives still help, especially while the convenience gap is closing, and education matters too — many users are still put off by the technical complexity of crypto.

What will crypto travel booking look like five years from now?

Five years from now, crypto travel booking should feel almost seamless for the user. People should be able to manage everything in one place — searching, booking, and paying without having to think about what is happening underneath. The technology can sit in the background while the experience stays simple. There will likely still be some friction around refunds and user education, but that should improve as the industry builds better products and more reliable payment infrastructure.

What advice would you give to a traditional travel company hesitant about accepting crypto payments?

Start small. The first step should be a real use case, not a marketing exercise. Do not lead with the blockchain story — customer experience has to come first. Travelers should not have to think about networks, fees, or volatility. If the payment feels clear and reliable, adoption becomes much easier. If it adds confusion, people will fall back on what they already trust. So the first practical step is a limited rollout with a checkout flow that feels familiar and gives customers confidence from day one.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

