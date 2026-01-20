GoMining: Bitcoin Holders Seek Low Fees And Digital-First Payments, But Merchant Adoption Remains A Challenge

In Brief A GoMining survey of over 5,700 Bitcoin holders finds strong interest in spending crypto for everyday and digital-first purchases, with users prioritizing low fees, rewards, and yield, but adoption remains constrained by limited infrastructure and merchant acceptance.

Tokenized Bitcoin mining ecosystem GoMining released a new report analyzing the spending habits and barriers faced by over 5,700 Bitcoin holders. The survey reveals a notable contradiction: while nearly 80% of respondents express support for widespread cryptocurrency adoption, 55% report that they rarely or never use their holdings for transactions. Respondents expressed confidence in Bitcoin as a payment method but indicated that current infrastructure is insufficient to support everyday use.

According to the survey, infrastructure limitations are the main obstacles to spending cryptocurrency. Respondents identified limited merchant acceptance as the top barrier at 49.6%, followed by high transaction fees at 44.7% and market volatility at 43.4%. The findings suggest that while users are interested in using Bitcoin for payments, the lack of widespread merchant adoption and the need to convert cryptocurrency to fiat for purchases remain challenges.

The report also highlights the motivations behind why users would choose cryptocurrency over traditional currency. Privacy and security were cited by 46.4% of respondents as a primary reason, with rewards and discounts coming in close behind at 45.4%. These results indicate that while interest in spending cryptocurrency is strong, practical limitations in infrastructure continue to hinder adoption.

Survey Reveals Bitcoin Users Prioritize Low Fees, Rewards, And Digital-First Spending

The survey further explored the features Bitcoin users most desire in payment systems. Lower transaction fees were the top priority, cited by 62.6% of respondents, followed by incentives such as rewards or cashback at 55.2%, and broader merchant acceptance at 51.4%. Almost half of those surveyed indicated that they expect to earn yield or some form of reward each time they make a payment with BTC.

“Users told us they want to spend crypto without friction and earn something back when they do,” said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining, in a written statement. “That’s why we’re launching the GoMining Card now, with a physical version coming soon, and it ties into a broader suite of tools that we’re rolling out to meet customer needs,” he added.

Current spending patterns highlight the areas where cryptocurrency is already functioning as a payment method. Digital goods led usage at 47%, followed by gaming at 37.7% and e-commerce at 35.7%. In sectors designed for digital-first transactions and cryptocurrency acceptance, users are actively spending, while adoption remains limited in more traditional markets.

Bitcoin Users Show Growing Interest In Everyday Spending And Yield-Generating Transactions

The survey also examined the types of purchases Bitcoin users are considering for the future. Everyday expenses were the most common choice, selected by 69.4% of respondents, followed by gaming and digital entertainment at 47.3%, and high-value or luxury items at 42.9%. The results indicate that users view Bitcoin as a viable option for routine spending as well as larger purchases.

The findings also point to a broader shift in user behavior. While many still hold Bitcoin for the long term, there is growing interest in activities that generate yield, including mining, staked assets, and tokenized hashrate. Nearly half of respondents indicated that they expect to earn a return on every transaction, suggesting that users increasingly see spending Bitcoin not just as a payment method, but as an opportunity to grow their holdings.

“We’re addressing this with a full product suite – a card that earns mining power on every purchase, yield on holdings, and lending against Bitcoin,” Zalan said in a written statement. “Everything in one app, simple to use, from a provider with years of spotless reputation,” he added.

The survey respondents were distributed internationally, with large representation from the European Union at 45.7% and North America at 40.1%. Experience levels among participants were balanced, with roughly equal numbers of newcomers with less than a year in cryptocurrency and long-term holders with three years or more. This distribution indicates that the observed spending barriers and preferences are broadly consistent across the Bitcoin user base.

