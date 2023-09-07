Global Publishing and Journalism Groups Unite for Responsible AI Use in Media

Victor Dey Edited and fact-checked

An international coalition of leading publishers and journalists, including AMI, FIPP, and WAN-IFRA, has introduced global principles to govern the ethical development, deployment, and regulation of AI systems.

The initiative seeks to balance the transformative potential of AI with safeguarding intellectual property, transparency, accountability, and fair competition.

“The proliferation of AI Systems, especially Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI), presents a sea change in how we interact with and deploy technology and creative content. While AI technologies will provide substantial benefits to the public, content creators, businesses, and society at large, they also pose risks for the sustainability of the creative industries, the public’s trust in knowledge, journalism, and science, and the health of our democracies,” News Media Alliance shared.

The principles underscore the importance of respecting intellectual property rights, negotiating adequate remuneration for content use, complying with copyright and ancillary rights, and recognizing existing licensing markets.

Transparency requirements demand detailed records of publisher works and their legal basis for access, ensuring accountability for system outputs. Moreover, quality and integrity are central to building trust, with a focus on using high-quality content for training AI systems.

Fair competition is also crucial, preventing AI systems from creating unfair market outcomes and entrenching the dominance of large online platforms. Moreover, safety and privacy considerations call for accurate, non-misleading AI-generated content that respects user privacy and avoids biases.

The Global AI Principles include the following requirements for developers, operators, and deployers of AI systems:

Honor intellectual property rights that safeguard investments in original content.

Utilize effective licensing models that can encourage innovation by training reliable and high-quality AI systems.

Offer detailed transparency, allowing publishers to enforce their rights when their content is used in training datasets.

Clearly attribute content to its original publishers.

Acknowledge the critical role of publishers in producing high-quality content for training, surfacing, and synthesis.

Adhere to competition laws and principles, ensuring AI models are not used for unfair competition.

Promote trustworthy and dependable sources of information, ensuring AI-generated content is accurate and complete.

Avoid misrepresenting original works.

Respect user privacy by fully disclosing the use of personal data in AI system development, training, and operation.

Align with human values and operate by global laws.

“These principles should be incorporated by design into all AI systems, including general purpose AI systems, foundation models, and GAI systems.”

This landmark effort, supported by global publisher organizations, represents a significant step toward shaping a responsible and sustainable AI future.

Why the Principles from Global Publishing and Journalism Organizations Matter

AI systems have the potential to enhance the quality, diversity, and accessibility of content, but they also pose significant challenges to the protection of intellectual property, the credibility of information, and the fairness of markets. The principles aim to address these challenges by establishing ethical standards and best practices for AI system regulation.

One of the key aspects of the principles is the recognition of the value and rights of content creators, who invest time, effort, and resources to produce original and high-quality works. AI systems should respect and reward these creators, not exploit or infringe their rights.

The principles also emphasize the need for transparency and accountability in AI, especially when the technology generates or manipulates content. In addition, users should be able to distinguish between human- and machine-generated content and verify the sources and methods behind them.

Another important aspect is fair competition and innovation promotion in media. AI systems should not create monopolies or distortions in the market but rather foster a level playing field and a diversity of voices.

The global principles for AI systems are a timely and necessary initiative to ensure that AI technologies serve the public good and respect the rights and interests of content creators. They provide a common framework and a shared vision for the media industry and its stakeholders, as well as a basis for dialogue and collaboration with policymakers and regulators.

In July, well-known authors, including Jennifer Egan, Nora Roberts, and Margaret Atwood, joined forces in a letter to tech company leaders, emphasizing the importance of respecting writers’ rights and interests in training AI algorithms.

The Authors Guild’s Open Letter to Generative AI Leaders, signed by over 8,000 writers, called on CEOs of major tech companies, including OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, Stability AI, and IBM, to secure consent, provide credit, and ensure fair compensation to writers for the use of their copyrighted materials.

The letter argues that writers should be paid for their contributions to training AI systems, as these systems would be limited without their content. It raises concerns about the proliferation of machine-written works flooding the market, potentially damaging the writing profession.