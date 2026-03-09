Global Applications Open For RWA Demo Day, Connecting Startups With Industry Leaders

RWA Demo Day, hosted by Nano Labs with BNB Chain serving as the Public Chain Partner and organized in collaboration with ICC, ABGA, and ME, announced that it has launched its global call for projects. The initiative is supported by leading institutions including Bitrise Capital, RWA Connect, Web3 Labs, Hashkey Capital, CGV, and Waterdrip Capital, with strategic media partnerships from MPost, Blocktempo, PA News, and TechFlow.

RWA Demo Day is designed to identify and support early-stage startups within the real-world assets sector, promoting standardization, programmability, and scalable adoption of assets on-chain. By connecting developers with global venture capital firms, infrastructure providers, and ecosystem partners, the program seeks to accelerate the integration of RWA innovations into the broader Web3 environment. Winning teams will receive comprehensive support packages to advance project development and adoption.

Incentives for participating projects include cash prizes totaling $10,000, with the first prize set at $5,000, the second prize at $3,000, and two third-place awards of $1,000 each. These prizes are contingent on successful deployment on BNB Chain. Projects will also benefit from expert mentorship and strategic guidance from industry leaders such as Nano Labs, BNB Chain, YZi Labs, and Bitrise Capital. Additional support includes fast-track access to BNB Chain’s RWA Incentive Program, which provides technical and compliance guidance, liquidity seeding and TVL-based incentives, growth-oriented funding, marketing assistance, and customized scalability roadmaps.

Selected teams will gain access to the ICC Incubation Package, valued at $100,000, which offers full incubation and acceleration services. Participants will also receive high-level exposure through showcase opportunities at RWA Demo Day during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, as well as ecosystem benefits including cloud services, audits, and media packages coordinated by ME, MPost, Blocktempo, PA News, and TechFlow.

The application timeline spans from March 6 to March 31, 2026, for global submissions, followed by expert review and finalist selection from April 1 to April 2. The final pitch event will take place online on April 8, with official winners announced and showcased on-site during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 21.

Applications are open to projects that focus on real-world assets, are at an early stage with no token issued or fundraising completed, and provide a structured submission including a pitch deck with an overview, tokenomics, team, roadmap, and, preferably, functional demos or prototypes.

The offline showcase at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival will gather prominent projects, investment institutions, exchanges, and infrastructure providers, serving as a central hub for industry developments and capital flows. Through this platform, RWA Demo Day offers early-stage innovators direct access to core ecosystem participants and international exposure, supporting their growth into fully integrated players within the Web3 ecosystem.

As the on-chain transformation of real-world assets continues to accelerate, shaping a more open and programmable global asset network, RWA Demo Day invites visionary developers and startups to lead this evolution. Applications are now officially open for participation.

