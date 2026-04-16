Glassnode: Bitcoin Nears $78K Resistance Amid Fragile, Flow-Driven Recovery And Weak Market Conviction

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin trades near $74K, ~5% below $78K resistance, as Glassnode reports a fragile, flow-driven recovery supported by ETF inflows but constrained by profit-taking and weak market conviction.

Glassnode, a blockchain analytics and intelligence platform, has published a market report indicating that Bitcoin is trading near approximately $74,000, positioning the asset roughly 5% below a key resistance level at $78,000.

The report characterises current market conditions as a fragile, flow-driven recovery supported by improving spot and ETF demand, but constrained by profit-taking activity, weak market breadth, and cautious derivatives positioning.

According to the analysis, Bitcoin has continued its gradual recovery toward the $74,000 range, placing it approximately 5.2% below the True Market Mean of $78.1K, which is identified as a critical near-term resistance zone.

The report notes that this level continues to represent a structural ceiling in the current market phase, with price action yet to establish sustained acceptance above it. Short-term holder supply in profit remains at around 43.2%, indicating that a significant portion of recent buyers are not yet in a distribution-heavy profit zone, leaving potential room for additional upside before typical selling pressure intensifies.

Market Structure Shows Early Recovery Amid Persistent Distribution Pressure

At the same time, realised profit-taking activity is increasing, with the 30-day exponential moving average of the Realized Profit/Loss Ratio standing at 1.16. This suggests that market participants are increasingly using price strength as an opportunity to exit positions at breakeven or modest gains. While not immediately indicative of reversal, historically such conditions have often aligned with distribution phases during corrective market structures unless offset by stronger demand inflows.

Institutional participation shows early signs of stabilisation, with renewed activity observed in ETF inflows and CME futures exposure. However, overall positioning remains subdued compared to prior peaks, pointing to selective re-engagement rather than broad risk-on allocation. This suggests that institutional capital is returning in a measured manner, without yet confirming a full cyclical shift in sentiment.

Spot market dynamics continue to reflect uneven demand conditions across trading venues. Buying pressure led by Binance is currently outpacing activity on Coinbase, implying stronger participation from retail and offshore segments relative to institutional channels. This divergence is mirrored in liquidity data, where price action is increasingly driven by localised liquidation clusters rather than sustained directional flows.

Derivatives and options markets further reinforce a neutral-to-cautious structure. Funding rates remain broadly balanced, implied volatility has compressed across maturities, and exchange inflows show modest accumulation tendencies rather than aggressive positioning. Options skew continues to favour downside protection, while short-term volatility risk premiums have recently inverted, reflecting sensitivity to abrupt price movements.

Overall, the report concludes that Bitcoin’s current recovery remains structurally incomplete, with improving inflows and stabilising positioning offset by persistent profit-taking and cautious derivatives behaviour. For a more durable upward trend to form, sustained institutional participation and stronger demand capable of absorbing overhead supply near the $78,000 True Market Mean would be required, alongside a clearer shift in market conviction beyond short-term trading flows.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

