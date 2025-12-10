Gensyn Announces Public Auction Of AI Tokens With $1M FDV Entry Point

In Brief Gensyn will hold a public token sale on December 15, offering 300M AI tokens via English auction at a $1M–$1B FDV range, with community incentives and proceeds supporting its decentralized machine intelligence ecosystem.

Gensyn, a decentralized machine intelligence network, announced that it will hold a public token sale on December 15th, with registration currently open.

According to the announcement, the total supply of AI tokens is set at 10 billion, of which 300 million tokens, or 3%, will be available in the sale, alongside an additional 2% allocated as bonus multiplier tokens.

The sale will follow an English auction format with a valuation cap. The price per token will range from a floor of $0.0001, reflecting a $1 million fully diluted valuation, to a cap of $0.1 per token, corresponding to the last venture round valuation with a16z at $1 billion. The tick size is $0.0001. The sale will occur on the Ethereum Mainnet, with tokens ultimately distributed on the Gensyn Network Layer 2, and payments will be accepted in USDC and USDT. A minimum bid of $100 per user applies.

Furthermore, tokens purchased will be unlocked at the token generation event, except for US buyers, who will have a 12-month lockup, and non-US participants who opt into a 12-month lockup. Participants who choose the optional lockup will receive a 10% bonus multiplier on their allocation.

The project noted that its community has played a key role in the network’s early growth, and verified members are granted several benefits during the sale and following the Mainnet launch. Community participants may receive priority allocations if demand exceeds available tokens, based on measurable contributions such as Testnet activity and engagement on social platforms. Verified Testnet users also qualify for a sale multiplier, granting additional tokens without increasing their bid, with multipliers varying according to participation. Upon Mainnet launch, Testnet contributors will receive further multipliers on their activity and earnings, determined by a snapshot of eligible wallets and linked community accounts taken shortly before launch.

Top Testnet contributors will additionally be eligible for a high-performance Gensyn GPU workstation to support AI workloads and Mainnet compute participation. These workstations are limited and awarded only to the top tiers of Testnet participants who also engage in the token sale.

The sale will be managed by the Gensyn Foundation, with proceeds directed toward expanding and supporting the Gensyn ecosystem.

Gensyn: Decentralizing AI Compute To Unlock Global Machine Learning Collaboration

The project is a decentralized AI computing network that transforms idle GPUs and devices across the globe into a distributed “supercluster” for training machine learning models. The network leverages a trustless blockchain-based verification system, peer-to-peer workload sharing, and open participation, allowing large-scale AI model training without relying on centralized infrastructure. Gensyn’s objective is to make AI computing more accessible, reduce costs, and foster an open ecosystem for collaborative model development.

The Gensyn AI token functions as a utility token within the network and does not confer equity, ownership, profit rights, or any other financial interest. This information is not investment advice and does not constitute an offer of securities.

