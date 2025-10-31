Gate’s Kevin Lee on Building a Global Crypto Powerhouse

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate’s Kevin Lee shares how the exchange is uniting innovation, regulation, and global expansion to build a one-stop crypto ecosystem for both retail and institutional users.

Kevin Lee, Chief Business Officer at Gate, discusses the exchange’s latest developments, regulatory milestones, and long-term strategy to expand its global footprint while maintaining compliance and innovation.

A Series of Major Announcements

Gate has unveiled several new initiatives that underscore its evolving role in the global crypto ecosystem. Among them are the Perp DEX, a decentralized perpetual trading platform built on Gate’s infrastructure, and Gate Fund, a no-code token launch platform that allows anyone to deploy tokens within minutes.

“We launched our Perp DEX, and just a day later, we introduced Gate Fund — a platform where users can launch their own tokens without technical knowledge,” said Lee. “We wanted to make token creation as accessible and straightforward as possible.”

In addition to product innovation, the company also announced that it has received a MiCA license in Europe, marking a key step in its global regulatory alignment. “Obtaining the MiCA license shows that exchanges can innovate while fully complying with regional frameworks,” Lee said. “It’s an important milestone for Gate and a validation of our regulatory approach.”

Expanding the Gate Ecosystem

Gate recently surpassed 14 million users, signaling robust global growth. Kevin attributes this success not only to favorable market conditions but also to Gate’s efforts to integrate its ecosystem into a unified experience.

“We used to have great products that operated quite individually,” he explained. “Now, we’re connecting them — our exchange, stablecoin GUSD, Layer 2 network, and decentralized Perps — to form one comprehensive environment.”

According to Kevin, this approach ensures users have access to a complete suite of products under a single ecosystem. “We want Gate to be a one-stop shop for everything crypto — whether users are trading, earning, or building,” he said. “It’s not just about attracting new users but also giving long-term supporters more reasons to stay.”

Balancing Retail and Institutional Demand

With the crypto market becoming more diverse, Gate aims to serve both retail and institutional users effectively. “Retail users want access to new tokens and innovative tools,” said Kevin. “At the same time, institutional clients care about licensing, compliance, and operational integrity. Our goal is to cater to both.”

To that end, Gate has expanded its regulatory presence by securing licenses in Japan and Dubai, enabling the company to operate in key markets under local supervision. “This is part of our broader vision to make Gate a truly global and comprehensive brand,” Lee noted.

Institutional Adoption and Regulation

Reflecting on his 16-year background in traditional finance, Kevin highlighted how the industry is evolving to accommodate institutional adoption. “We’ve been talking about institutions for a long time, but now we’re seeing real movement,” he said. “Institutions are no longer focused on trading fees or spreads — they’re looking at due diligence, compliance, and whether an exchange can operate within their jurisdiction.”

He emphasized that improving regulatory clarity is accelerating institutional entry. “As regulators become more open and frameworks like MiCA take shape, collaboration between exchanges, institutions, and governments becomes more practical,” he added. “We’re reaching a point where traditional finance and blockchain can work together to create more efficient markets.”

In closing, Kevin summarized Gate’s vision for the next phase of growth: “It doesn’t matter if it’s traditional finance or blockchain — what matters is building a more transparent, efficient, and accessible financial system. That’s where Gate wants to lead.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este