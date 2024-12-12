Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season: Over 1.61M New Users, 450,000 Addresses, And 600,000 Devices Added

In Brief Gate.io has released its latest report, showcasing the notable achievements of the Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has shared its most recent report, highlighting notable achievements of the Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season as of December 10th. According to the report, the Gate.io Wallet Mini App saw a notable uptick in adoption, registering over 1.61 million new users, more than 450,000 new addresses, and upwards of 600,000 new devices. During this time, the application partnered with over 100 TG Mini App projects to introduce creative user engagement initiatives and joint marketing efforts. So far, 39 projects have been launched within the The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, including 29 co-marketing initiatives that collectively generated over 2 million clicks. These developments position Gate.io as one of the most quickly expanding TG platforms.

The TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season is set to continue until December 31st, presenting participants with opportunities to access substantial TON ecosystem airdrops and compete for lucrative prize pool rewards provided by Gate.io. With its user-friendly design and seamless operation, the Gate.io Wallet Mini App has gained popularity as a go-to platform for earning on-chain airdrops, solidifying its status as one of the most accessible and efficient wallets within the TON ecosystem.

In addition, Gate Web3 Wallet has experienced remarkable growth in 2024, with over 54.3 million new wallet addresses added throughout the year. This represents a dramatic increase—30 times higher—compared to the 1.76 million addresses added in the previous year.

Gate.io Strengthens Its Position As One Of The Leading Global Crypto Exchanges

Gate.io is widely acknowledged as a leading cryptocurrency exchange, offering a comprehensive range of digital assets to users around the world. The platform provides access to over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and supports more than 2,500 trading pairs, establishing itself as a significant entity in the digital asset trading sector. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Gate.io processes a daily trading volume exceeding $6,8 billion.

Recently, the platform reported that its total reserve value in December reached $9.566 billion, with an overall reserve ratio of 123.91%. This achievement underscores Gate.io’s commitment to transparency and the protection of user assets, setting a notable standard for accountability and reliability within the cryptocurrency industry.

