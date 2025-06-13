Gate Wallet Unveils New BountyDrop Section, Offering Unified Airdrop And Task Experience

In Brief Gate Wallet has upgraded its Web3 wallet by launching BountyDrop, a unified multi-chain airdrop task platform, and has launched the Mantle Ecosystem Month campaign with $12,000 MNT in rewards.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced that it has introduced an upgrade to its decentralized Web3 wallet, Gate Wallet, by launching a new feature called BountyDrop.

This addition serves as a comprehensive airdrop task aggregation platform, enhancing the wallet’s incentive offerings by streamlining the process for users to engage in on-chain airdrops. BountyDrop integrates the former “Task” and “Airdrop” functions into a unified system that manages task distribution, participation guidance, progress monitoring, and reward delivery.

This eliminates the need for users to navigate multiple platforms or manually track their progress, allowing all actions to be completed directly within Gate Wallet for a seamless experience across various blockchains.

Since the revamp began in March, Gate Wallet has focused on optimizing user interaction and participation efficiency. The introduction of BountyDrop consolidates previous features and reorganizes the interface, replacing the old “Task Square” and “Airdrop” buttons with a single entry point to access Web3 incentive campaigns, which are now categorized by blockchain, popularity, or status with improved tracking and reward management.

The reward distribution system has also been enhanced, providing users with clear and transparent updates on their task completion status via the “My Rewards” section. All historical data from the former features has been transferred to BountyDrop without requiring additional user action. Participation in campaigns requires users to be logged into their wallet and to have completed a seed phrase backup, ensuring the security of accounts and assets.

BountyDrop Goes Live As A Multi-Chain Airdrop Hub, Along With Mantle Ecosystem Month Featuring $12,000 MNT Rewards

BountyDrop operates across multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon, offering various task types that range from social media activities to on-chain interactions. The platform refreshes its task list daily and distributes rewards dynamically.

It has attracted over 5 million users and distributed token rewards exceeding $1.6 million. Rewards are delivered directly to users’ Gate Wallets, ensuring a transparent and verifiable process without involving third parties. As an integrated feature within Gate Wallet, BountyDrop is designed to align closely with the wallet’s user interface, functional structure, and branding, distinguishing it from generic airdrop platforms. It highlights Gate Wallet’s strengths in the Web3 airdrop space and supports a strategic effort to create unique wallet advantages.

By consolidating access to popular airdrop campaigns, BountyDrop provides users with quicker, more direct participation options, allowing them to complete the entire process—from task discovery and blockchain interaction to reward collection—within Gate Wallet. This streamlined experience strengthens the association between BountyDrop and Gate Wallet, reinforcing its distinct identity in a competitive market.

In order to celebrate the launch of BountyDrop, Gate Wallet has initiated its Mantle Ecosystem Month campaign, featuring projects such as HyperPlay, Symbiosis, MOMO.FUN, and Vertex. Participants who complete all tasks in this event will share a reward pool of $12,000 MNT. Users can begin their Web3 asset growth journey by accessing the campaign through the BountyDrop section.

Gate notes that this upgrade responds to user feedback and reflects a stronger dedication to improving Web3 engagement. BountyDrop plans to continue expanding its partnerships and offerings to become a comprehensive platform for token incentives, helping users navigate the blockchain ecosystem more effectively. Gate intends to keep refining its products based on user requirements to support broader adoption and practical use of Web3 technologies.

