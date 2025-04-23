en en
News Report Technology
April 23, 2025

Gate.io Launches New BTC Staking Product, Offering Users To Complete Web3 Wallet Tasks And Gain Bonus Returns

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 23, 2025 at 6:47 am Updated: April 23, 2025 at 6:47 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: April 23, 2025 at 6:47 am

In Brief

Gate.io has introduced a new staking product under its Gate.io Staking service, enabling users to earn returns by staking Bitcoin at a 2% APR, with rewards distributed in GTBTC—a token pegged 1:1 to BTC.

Gate.io Launches New BTC Staking Product, Offering Users To Complete Web3 Wallet Tasks And Gain Bonus Returns

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io introduced a new staking product under its Gate.io Staking service, allowing users to earn returns by staking Bitcoin. The base annual percentage rate (APR) for this offering is set at 2%, with earnings distributed in GTBTC—a token pegged 1:1 with BTC. 

In order to further engage its user base, Gate.io is also launching a 90-day promotional campaign tied to its Web3 wallet. From April 22nd to July 20th, participants who complete specific tasks within the Web3 wallet environment will be eligible for an additional 1% reward, credited the following day. Users interested in the campaign can access relevant tasks either through the “Bonus” tab on the BTC staking page or via the staking completion interface.

Gate.io emphasizes the security and reliability of its staking products, highlighting that each supported Proof-of-Stake (PoS) project undergoes detailed audits, protocol reviews, and risk evaluations before being listed. This rigorous selection mechanism provides a solid guarantee for the safety of user assets, allowing users to participate with peace of mind.

Flexible Staking And 100% Proof Of Reserve Enhance User Autonomy And Asset Security

Gate.io Staking has introduced a Bitcoin staking product designed with flexibility in mind, allowing users to stake and redeem assets without long-term lockups. This dynamic setup gives participants the freedom to adjust their holdings in response to evolving market conditions, supporting more effective asset management strategies. The flexible operation mechanism gives users greater autonomy, enabling them to better respond to market changes and achieve optimal asset allocation.

Reinforcing trust and reducing investment risk, Gate.io employs a 100% Proof of Reserve model. This means that all user funds are fully backed by verifiable reserves, offering an added layer of security. Additionally, staking rewards are automatically distributed on a daily basis, enabling real-time visibility into earnings and ensuring a transparent experience for all participants.

The BTC staking product is now live, and users who update their Gate.io app to version 6.60.0 can begin staking immediately. Alongside the product launch, a Web3 wallet incentive campaign is ongoing, offering bonus rewards to users who complete specific tasks. 

With its combination of flexible redemption, rigorous reserve verification, and proactive reward systems, Gate.io Staking positions itself as a secure and efficient choice for users looking to grow their digital assets. The platform encourages participation from its global community as it expands its suite of cryptocurrency-financial services.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

