Gate Alpha Unveils Points System Enabling On-Chain Trading With Reward-Based Incentives

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate Alpha has introduced a new points-based incentive system alongside a three-week promotional campaign to streamline on-chain trading, reward user engagement, and enhance access to early-stage token opportunities.

Gate Alpha announced that it has introduced a new points system designed around four key principles: speed, simplicity, quality, and security. This system facilitates a smooth integration between centralized and decentralized exchange (DEX) trading environments. It allows users to access high-quality assets with minimal obstacles and trade early-stage, promising on-chain tokens directly using USDT from their exchange wallets.

The points mechanism emphasizes timely participation, varied user engagement methods, and rewards. As part of a limited three-week Points Carnival, Gate Alpha is launching five themed campaigns offering multiple layers of incentives, including token airdrops, mystery boxes, and entry to a prize pool valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. During the event, individual users have the opportunity to earn more than 130 USDT in rewards.

Gate Alpha is a recently introduced feature that incorporates early-stage on-chain tokens directly into the Gate trading platform, enabling users to purchase these assets with USDT stored on the exchange without the need for external wallets or cross-chain processes. This integration of centralized and decentralized trading functionality is intended to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency while reducing barriers for individuals interested in engaging with Web3 technologies. The platform emphasizes four primary attributes: speed, simplicity, quality, and security. From a technical perspective, it employs an AI-powered engine that actively scans blockchain activity and on-chain metrics to detect emerging trends, allowing for the swift and automated listing of select tokens. Gate Alpha removes the need for Web3 wallet configuration or private key management, offering users the ability to transact on-chain using USDT directly from their exchange accounts, streamlining the process and removing the complexities of wallet switching or cross-chain actions.

Token vetting is central to the platform’s operations, supported by a comprehensive evaluation system that reviews smart contract security, analyzes token holder distributions, and detects irregular trading behaviors. This process is designed to screen out unreliable or potentially harmful projects while prioritizing credible, high-potential assets. In terms of security, Gate Alpha is supported by Gate’s institutional-grade risk management infrastructure, offering protection against private key compromise and other threats related to decentralized trading. This ensures secure, end-to-end handling of all transactions on the platform. Users can access Gate Alpha through both the web interface and the Gate application by selecting the Gate Alpha section and searching for tradeable tokens. To access all features and maintain optimal performance, mobile users are advised to update their application to version 7.3.0 or higher.

Unlocking Airdrop Incentives During Gate Alpha’s Limited Three-Week Points Carnival

Coinciding with the rollout of Gate Alpha, the platform is running a time-limited promotional event known as the Points Carnival, set to span three weeks. This initiative includes five themed activities structured to offer lower entry requirements and comparatively higher reward incentives than similar campaigns. The total reward pool available during this event reaches up to 300,000 USDT, with participants accumulating points and corresponding benefits through specific trading-related actions.

The first activity provides unlimited points and token airdrop incentives for completing designated trading tasks with selected tokens. In the second, a cumulative trading volume model allows users to earn points upon reaching predetermined volume milestones, such as acquiring seven points after executing trades totaling 3,500 USDT. The third activity grants a single point to any participant who performs their first eligible trade of 20 USDT or more within Gate Alpha during the campaign period.

The fourth initiative encourages referrals by awarding a point for each new participant—invited via a unique link—who completes a qualifying initial trade in the Alpha Zone. In the fifth, token listing-related rewards are dynamically tied to Gate Alpha’s real-time listing program, with point incentives released in conjunction with each new listing announcement.

Throughout the campaign, users may accumulate more than 130 USDT in rewards per account. Those using multiple accounts have the opportunity to further expand their returns. The recommended starting capital per account ranges from 100 to 1,000 USDT. By executing frequent buy-and-sell actions to hit trading volume goals and utilizing reciprocal referrals to create efficient acquisition loops across accounts, users can lower their cost of participation. Capital efficiency can be maximized by cycling funds through multiple accounts to complete tasks sequentially.

Time-Limited Gate Alpha Points Introduce Fair And Dynamic User Engagement Model

Gate Alpha Points represent a temporary incentive mechanism developed by the Gate Alpha platform to facilitate participation in campaign-based activities and determine user eligibility for related rewards. These points function exclusively within defined activity windows and automatically reset to zero at the end of each cycle, with no carryover to future events. They are designed as non-transferable, non-monetary units tied solely to the campaign period in which they are earned.

Serving as the only qualification required to access specific rewards, the number of points accumulated by a participant directly impacts the value and type of incentives they can claim. Within each campaign window, users can redeem points for benefits such as token airdrops, mystery box rewards, and entry to prize pools that may exceed hundreds of thousands of dollars. Once a campaign concludes, all previously earned points are invalidated, and the system resets in preparation for future events.

Built on an infrastructure that merges the functionality of centralized and decentralized exchanges, Gate Alpha simplifies access to on-chain tokens by enabling direct purchases using USDT balances within the exchange. The platform integrates AI tools to monitor blockchain activity in real time, supporting swift identification and automated listing of high-quality assets. This architecture delivers a trading experience akin to traditional spot transactions, while also implementing comprehensive asset vetting and security protocols to reduce risk. The introduction of the limited-time points system reflects an effort to provide users with a streamlined, cyclical rewards model that promotes accessibility, encourages engagement, and supports secure participation in emerging token opportunities.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson