Gate Technology Ltd. CEO Engages Malta’s Finance Minister to Strengthen Web3 Growth and Regulatory Progress

In Brief Gate CEO Giovanni Cunti and Malta’s Finance Minister Clyde Caruana met at the FinanceMalta Conference to discuss strengthening Malta’s Web3 ecosystem and Gate’s growing role in compliant digital-asset infrastructure across Europe.

On November 19, Gate Technology Ltd. CEO Giovanni Cunti met with Malta’s Minister for Finance, Hon. Clyde Caruana, during the FinanceMalta Conference, where Gate participated as the exclusive crypto partner. The two sides held a constructive exchange on the continued development of Malta’s Web3 ecosystem and Gate’s expanding role as compliant digital-asset infrastructure becomes increasingly critical across Europe.

Mr. Cunti outlined Gate’s recent regulatory progress, including Gate Technology Ltd’s approval under the MiCA framework by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). He shared Gate’s long-term approach to deepening its regulated presence in Europe through strengthened compliance, a diversified product suite, and active engagement with regional policymakers.

Minister Caruana welcomed Gate’s ongoing involvement in the region and reiterated Malta’s dedication to fostering responsible innovation, enhancing market transparency, and maintaining its leadership among jurisdictions advancing digital-asset oversight. He noted the Ministry’s intention to continue working closely with Gate as part of a broader effort to reinforce Malta’s standing within Europe’s evolving Web3 landscape.

The conversation took place during a week of significant engagement for Gate in Malta. As part of the same conference, Gate hosted the Gate Europe Exclusive VIP Dinner, which convened senior figures from regulatory authorities, traditional finance, and the global crypto sector. The event created a high-level platform for dialogue on MiCA implementation, institutional participation, and the future of innovation under unified European regulation.

With MiCA now entering the implementation phase, Gate will continue collaborating with regulators and industry partners to advance a secure, transparent, and sustainable digital-asset market across Europe while supporting Malta’s development as a key hub for Web3 innovation.

About Gate

Gate, founded in 2013 by Dr. Han, is one of the world’s earliest cryptocurrency exchanges. The platform serves over 45 million users with 4,000+ digital assets and pioneered the industry’s first 100% proof-of-reserves. Beyond core trading services, Gate’s ecosystem includes Gate Wallet, Gate Ventures, and other innovative solutions.

